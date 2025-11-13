VINCI COMPASS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RESULTS

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Compass," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investments and global solutions provider in Latin America, reported today its third quarter 2025 earnings results.

Vinci Compass has issued a complete earnings release and a detailed presentation in the 'Quarterly Earnings' section of the company's website at: https://ir.vincicompass.com/financials/quarterly-results/

Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "In the third quarter 2025, Vinci Compass achieved 32% in FRE margin, the highest level year-to-date, advanced fundraising across Global IP&S and Credit, and further strengthened our leadership in Latin American by announcing the acquisition of Verde Asset Management, the region's leader in global and local asset allocation. As we continue to accelerate regional expansion, scale strategies, and drive profitability, we believe our platform is exceptionally well-positioned to compound value for clients and shareholders."

Dividends

Vinci Compass has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on November 24, 2025. This dividend will be paid on December 9, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Vinci Compass posted Fee Related Earnings of R$77.1 million in the 3Q'25, or R$1.22 per common share, and FRE Margin of 32.3%. Adjusted Distributable Earnings of R$73.1 million in the 3Q'25, or R$1.16 per common share.

Earnings Conference Call

To access the conference call please visit the Events section of the Company's website at: https://ir.vincicompass.com/news-and-events/events. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available in the same section of the website.

About Vinci Compass

Vinci Compass stands as the premier partner for alternative investments and global solutions in Latin America. With nearly three decades of experience and local operations from eleven offices in Latin America and the US, our expertise spans: Private Equity, Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Forestry, Equities, Global Investment Products & Solutions, and Corporate Advisory. Each segment is managed by specialized teams dedicated to investment and advisory excellence. As of September 2025, Vinci Compass had R$316 billion in assets under management and advisory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

