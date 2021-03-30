Vinci Partners Announces R$1 Billion Final Close For Impact And Return Private Equity Strategy (VIR IV)

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners, "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the final closing of "Vinci Impacto e Retorno IV", or "VIR IV", the impact family of funds managed by the Vinci Partners' Private Equity segment. The fund was formally closed at the Hard Cap of R$1 billion.

This fundraise represents additional long-term capital with formal lock ups of at least 10 years, raised through local and offshore institutional clients, high net-worth individuals, and retail investors.

VIR IV has a unique strategy in Brazil, with a dual mandate to generate favorable market returns as well as impact, through the acquisition of minority holdings in small- and medium-sized Brazilian enterprises with business models that exhibit growth potential and clear measurable environmental, social and governance, or ESG, goals.

José Pano, partner and Head of the VIR strategy for Vinci Partners, said, "We are very pleased with our successful fundraising for VIR IV. This one-and-only strategy allows us to generate attractive market returns to our investors and at the same time see the impact generated in our society, with quantifiable ESG ratings for each of the fund's investments. We have a great opportunity for this type of investment in Brazil and trust that with the team's track record we can achieve results in line with investors' expectations."

Bruno Zaremba, partner and Head of Private Equity and Investor Relations for Vinci Partners, said, "The final close for VIR IV is extremely relevant to the company in two different levels. First, this fundraise represents R$1 billion in additional long-term, high-quality capital for our private market strategies, and a new avenue of growth inside the firm. Additionally, VIR IV marks an important milestone within Vinci Partners' ESG approach over the years. We have been pioneers in the adoption of responsible investment and ESG integration in our investment decision process, being a PRI signatory since 2012, and remain one of the few alternative asset managers in Brazil with an active impact-oriented private market strategy, which really sets us apart from the competition."

The VIR IV strategy has already concluded two investments, with a total allocation of 10% of total commitments, since its first closing: a 43% stake in Pró Infusion, a leading outsourcing company of pharmaceutical compounding services, and a 33.3% stake in Oeste Saúde, a small-sized healthcare plan operator. Both companies feature high-growth profiles and can generate impact by bringing high quality healthcare services to the low-income population in Brazil.

About Vinci Partners Private Equity

Vinci Partners' Private Equity strategy has a sector-agnostic approach focused on growth equity investments in Brazil. The main strategic focus is value creation by promoting revenue, productivity and profitability growth through significant operating and management changes in portfolio companies. The private equity strategy invests through two sub-strategies: Vinci Capital Partners, which focuses on control and co-control investments, and Vinci Impact and Return, that focuses on minority investments in small-to-medium enterprises with dual mandate of generating ESG impact as well as market returns.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

