VINCI PARTNERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS RESULTS

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.

07 Feb, 2024, 16:00 ET

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners", "we", "us" or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, reported today its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results.

Vinci Partners has issued a complete earnings release and a detailed presentation in the 'Events & Presentations' section of the company's website at: https://ir.vincipartners.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Vinci delivered strong results, with FRE and DE increasing respectively 14 and 17% year-over-year on a per share basis. We ended the year with R$69 billion in assets under management, with more than R$4 billion in capital subscriptions in our Private Markets funds throughout the year. Momentum is great as we enter 2024, our pipeline is full of opportunities to reach our R$15 billion target fundraising, with 55% already in-house."

Dividends

Vinci Partners has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.20 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on February 22, 2024. This dividend will be paid on March 07, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Vinci Partners posted Fee Related Earnings of R$57.3 million in the 4Q'23, or R$1.07 per common share. Adjusted Distributable Earnings for the quarter reached R$63.6 million, or R$1.18 per common share.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Webcast can be accessed by clicking here. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the same section of the website.

To access the conference call through dial in, please register at 4Q23 VINP Earnings Dial In to obtain the conference number and access code.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, private credit, special situations, infrastructure, hedge funds, investment products and solutions, and retirement services, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a corporate advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

USA Media Contact
Kate Thompson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 (212) 355-4449

Brazil Media Contact
Danthi Comunicações
Carla Azevedo ([email protected])
+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact
[email protected] 
NY: +1 (646) 559-8040
RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240

