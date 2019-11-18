Vinci Plans to Integrate Twitter

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinMarketCap Global Conference , FinTech Festival 2019 , and Blockshow gathered top-level experts in Singapore last week, to share knowledge and solve problems in order to push innovations forward.

Following the results of the Festival, most of the participating companies made dramatic strategic changes in the direction of their further development. Global experience in the technological implementation of large-scale projects shows that the hybrid implementation model is the most optimal way of development. This model is aimed not only at the formation of global markets, but also focused on the customer. Thanks to the hybrid model, users get additional opportunities with social media platforms, and the business optimize its advertising costs.

Such participants, as Vinci , PayPal , ING Bank , J.P. Morgan , Crédit Agricole , Twitter and others have focused on further digitalization. For example, Vinci, which develops services based on its own blockchain platform, as well as products such as a multifunctional mobile application and digital currencies, plans to integrate Twitter into its ecosystem. Vinci management believes that multifunctional communications is a determining factor in the development of the business as a whole. Only time will tell whether these measures will affect the integration of Vinci's digital currency on Twitter and become sufficient.

What was happening?

CoinMarketCap oversaw the attendance of many outstanding participants such as Alan Lan (Twitter), Vlad Golovin ( Vinci ), Joanna Ossinger ( Bloomberg ), Peter DeMeo (IBM), and others.

Despite Michael Arrington's (XRP) manifesto that " crypto is a "sick industry. ", most of speakers believed that new technologies and global trading methodologies will lead our markets to evolve in responsible ways.

What else?

The flagship of the week was the Blockshow festival of decentralized technology, dedicated to discovering the hottest innovations and trends. The event gathered all specialists in order to find solutions on blockchain-enabled gaming.

The report about the revolutionary technology, introducing the blockchain service from Vinci , was a pearl of the Blockshow. Blockshow participants named the most successful projects of the event by saying, "Vinci is making a breakthrough in the world of innovative technologies."

