Vinci VR and Siemens Gamesa Win Grant to Develop Virtual Reality Training for U.S. Offshore Wind

Siemens Gamesa and Vinci VR are preparing the Offshore Wind Workforce with Virtual Reality. Tweet this

Vinci and SGRE received $124,670 in funding. The grant will be used to create the first Global Wind Organizations (GWO) certified VR training tools, starting with two courses (Basic Technical Training-Installation and Slinger Signaler). Building on this grant, Vinci and SGRE hope to later expand development of VR simulations to additional GWO modules. Vinci VR is creating these simulations in partnership with Siemens, the leading provider of offshore wind turbines globally. The VR integrations for the initial two courses will be developed, audited, and tested by July 2021.

"The U.S. offshore wind industry is growing and shows a lot of promise. We have already secured over 4 GW of conditional offshore wind turbine orders in the U.S. and with this partnership, we hope to help close the workforce training gap in a safe, expedited and cost-efficient manner, all while increasing probability of U.S. based green energy jobs" said Steve Dayney, Head of Offshore, North America, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. "We are excited to partner with Vinci VR on this innovative training series."

About Vinci VR: Founded in 2017, Vinci VR is a startup based in Boston that aims to provide innovative VR training for various industries. VINCI's flagship solution, Codex, lowers the complexity, time, and cost to create and manage VR training by enabling teams to create, deploy, and analyze simulations without the need to code. Teams in the US Air Force, Army and Siemens Gamesa are currently using Codex.

About Siemens Gamesa: Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the business: offshore, onshore and services. The company's advanced digital capabilities enable it to offer one of the broadest product portfolios in the sector as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With more than 105 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. The company's orders backlog stands at €31.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (trading on the Ibex-35 index).

Eagle Wu

Vinci VR

[email protected]

SOURCE Vinci VR