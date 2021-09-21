Vinco Ventures and Emmersive Entertainment Launches First NFT Streaming Movie Soundtrack and Score Produced by Grammy Winners Om'Mas Keith and Adrian L. Miller

ATU co-owners, Om'Mas Keith and Adrian L. Miller, have announced that the Karen movie Soundtrack will be exclusively available on the www.e-nft.com platform. The movie's 11 record soundtrack features music from world-renowned artists such as CeeLo Green, V. Bozeman, Kota the Friend, Knox Brown ft. Anderson .Paak, as well as an introduction to new artists from A Tiny Universe music label -- WxLF, Pregnant Boy, and Gumbo. The NFT streaming soundtrack will be available for purchase for $3 at www.e-nft.com beginning on September 21, 2021 at 5PM ET and will remain available for sale until 5PM ET on October 21 , 2021.

ATU is also offering a Limited Edition version of the NFT featuring 3 music videos, 9 pieces of art, a Special Message from the film's Director Coke Daniels, and a downloadable Score in addition to the soundtrack. The Limited Edition will sell for $20 with only 5,000 available.

Om'Mas Keith, who produced the Score is a Grammy Award-winning music producer, and current Secretary/Treasurer of the Recording Academy. Keith is known for his work producing for Frank Ocean, Kanye and Jay-Z, and Erykah Badu, among others. His partner at ATU, Grammy winning music producer/manager, Adrian L. Miller, is co-executive producer and music supervisor of Karen. Miller has launched the careers of Big Boy, Pharcyde, and Anderson .Paak.

"It is exciting to be working with industry legends such as Om'Mas and Adrian. The soundtrack is another step in our focus on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt the entertainment industry with a specific concentration on music and art" said CSO Brian McFadden. "With our partners at Lomotif helping to provide exposure to our brand, we look forward to continuing our E-NFT platform growth."

When asked why the soundtrack for the movie Karen should be made available as an NFT, ATU partners, Keith and Miller, stated that "the landscape ripened for interactive soundtracks giving fans and audiences a more immersive and intimate experience. With that in mind we reached out to Erik and partnered with Emmersive Entertainment to make it happen!"

Erik Hicks of Emmersive added, "When Adrian, Om'Mas, and I first spoke about the Karen movie and the soundtrack, we knew this A Tiny Universe/Emmersive collaboration was going to be special, especially with the soundtrack, original score, and music videos being the first NFTs of their kind."

Karen, the film, was released on September 14th on all platforms partnered with BET/BET Plus, and Quiver distribution. The film has seen early PVOD excitement; Amazon reports it as #15 on their best-selling new and future releases.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a selective acquisitions company focused on digital media and content technologies. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy is seeking out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and will BE BIG. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

EVNT Platform, LLC, dba Emmersive Entertainment

Builders of the next great artform and investment vehicle. Our team draws on decades of industry experience, creative vision, and programming prowess to deliver unparalleled digital solutions. We are committed to pushing the limits of technology and challenging ourselves to unlock the most creative solutions for complex artistic and technological NFT concepts. We specialize in crafting custom artwork in a variety of mediums, all while advancing the NFT market by offering one-of-a-kind augmented digital and physical tokens. Working directly with artists, celebrities, and sports stars, we produce the future of memorabilia. For additional information, please visit EmmersiveEntertainment.com and E-NFT.com.

About Lomotif

Lomotif is the leading video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Yang's bold vision is to build the world's largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world's transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a breakthrough downloadable app for hip hop, rap, and urban culture across the United States and Latin America. Lomotif is one of five partners selected by Snapchat for a bi-directional integration for posting stories between the two platforms. For additional information about Lomotif Private Limited, please visit Lomotif's website at www.lomotif.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

To the extent any statements contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

