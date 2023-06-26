Vindara targets growth in vertical farming industry

News provided by

Vindara

26 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity investment manager Sandton Capital Partners ("Sandton") has acquired Vindara for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2018, Vindara is the first company to develop seeds specifically designed for use in vertical indoor farm environments as well as other controlled environment agriculture (CEA) farming methods. Sandton has acquired the company from US vertical farming company Kalera and provides investment to support the future growth of Vindara under the leadership of Dr. Jade Stinson.

Vindara is based in Orlando, Florida where it has assembled an industry leading database of worldwide produce, tracking thousands of varieties and looking at everything from physical measurements to texture and flavor. Combining advanced technology with state-of-the-art research and development facilities the company uses genomics, machine learning, and computational biology along with traditional breeding methods to meet the market need for delicious produce that is nonGMO, nutritious and faster growing. Vindara continues to develop and expand its ever-growing IP protected seed variety portfolio. Vindara can deliver any kind of genetic variety, tailored to each customer's needs. The company's breeding process provides a simpler, shorter path than traditional methods, reducing the time needed from 5-7 years to a remarkable 12-18 months. This results in increased output and optimizing yield and profitability.

Dr. Jade Stinson will continue as Co-Founder and CEO and is focused on accelerating and expanding Vindara's seed research and development programs to serve the entire global indoor farming market. Vindara has a long-term committed staff base who will all remain with the business. 

Dr. Jade Stinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Vindara said: "Vindara was founded on a vision to build a company that could change the vertical farming sector. Our seed development process is unprecedented because we can develop customized seeds for indoor growers faster than any other seed provider. Innovation is at the heart of our strategy to deliver tailor-made alternatives designed specifically for indoor use, without sacrificing quality, taste and nutrients. The business is well capitalized which supports our strategy to become a leader in the vertical farming space. This is an exciting period for Vindara and its future growth as we look to leverage on our unique offering and expand our position in the vertical farming sector." 

About Vindara 

Vindara is the first company to deliver genetic seed varieties bred explicitly for use in high-tech vertical indoor farming operations. Founded in 2018, the company utilizes deep machine learning and analytics to develop tailor-made seeds in a compressed timeframe of only 12-18 months. To learn more visit www.Vindara.com.

SOURCE Vindara

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.