Vindex And IMAX Launch Exclusive Esports Partnership

Vindex and IMAX will work together to establish the world's leading theatrical distribution platform and an unparalleled premium viewing experience for esports fans — delivering the world's fastest-growing sport to global audiences in the stunning clarity and immersive sound of The IMAX Experience®. Vindex will broadcast cutting-edge esports content and events across the network, connecting global and local fan communities.

The partnership will be powered by Vindex Studios, a newly launched division of Vindex focused on developing, distributing and monetizing esports content for global audiences.

"The Esports industry has never before had access to the massive reach and unmatched technology of the IMAX platform. Partnering with IMAX enables us to provide esports fans a remarkable experience – live esports on the largest, highest-quality screens in the world for the first time," said Vindex CEO Mike Sepso. "We will focus on creating incredible experiences for fans by combining our deep relationships with esports leagues and game-publisher partners with our track record of producing some of the most watched events in esports history."

"Coming off our biggest year ever at the box office, it's clear that audiences around the world see IMAX as a go-to destination for fandom, community and the most immersive entertainment experiences," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "We've long seen the opportunity to bring the explosive world of esports to our platform and we're excited to work with proven innovators like Mike, Sundance and the Vindex team to create entirely new experiences for fans worldwide."

About Vindex

Vindex is the preeminent esports infrastructure platform and the world's largest independent producer of esports content and events. The company was launched in October 2019 by esports pioneers and Major League Gaming (MLG) co-founders Mike Sepso and Sundance DiGiovanni with fintech entrepreneurs Bryan Binder and Jason Garmise. Vindex is the largest pure-play esports infrastructure provider, offering services and technology that help esports publishers and leagues connect with and grow global audiences.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,541 IMAX theatre systems (1,445 commercial multiplexes, 15 commercial destinations, 81 institutional) operating in 81 countries. On October 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

