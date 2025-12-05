Vindral becomes Akamai ISV Partner for Low Latency Streaming

UMEÅ, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish live streaming platform Vindral has been serving clients within sports, auctions, iGaming and live events with ultra-low latency streaming for over 10 years. Recently awarded Silver in the prestigious SportsPro Media Awards, Vindral Live focuses particularly on configurable latency, with the possibility of going as low as 150 milliseconds glass-to-glass, while keeping viewers in sync.

Vindral becomes an Akamai ISV Partner.

An exciting partnership is now formed, where Vindral becomes one of the first 5 partners in Akamai's ISV Catalyst program. The aim is to combine the reach and infrastructural resilience of Akamai with the future-ready streaming stack provided by Vindral.

Both companies are active in the community that's formed around Media over QUIC, with Vindral already serving clients end-to-end using this emerging standard.

"As our strategic direction is to always be future ready, the addition of Media over QUIC made sense for us and we made the decision to adopt it, and to work with the community in adding to it, almost 2 years ago. While it's not the only protocol we support, the joint interest also expressed by Akamai is an energizer for our partnership.", says Ian Jefferson, Business Development at Vindral.

A point of great relevance is the relationship between software and infrastructure. No service is stronger than the underlying building blocks; Vindral Live comes with a promise of high performance, which requires robust infrastructure of the quality that Akamai is renowned for.

"The global reach and reliability of our cloud is best demonstrated through performant applications built on top of it. Vindral, as a strong player in the live streaming space, is a great match for us since deterministic latency, and low latency, are highly attractive characteristics that showcase what can be achieved on our platform.", says Kevin Murray, Strategic Partnerships at Akamai.

Vindral Live exists both as a cloud service (LiveCloud) and a live streaming engine (LiveEngine), a self-hosted option for customers to use in an infrastructure of their choosing. For more information about Vindral and Akamai ISV Catalyst, reach out to our representatives.

About Vindral

Vindral is part of RealSprint AB, a Swedish company with team members based in Umeå, Stockholm and San Francisco. Vindral specializes in high-performance streaming and real-time interaction technology, powering premium live video experiences for clients across industries worldwide - from sports to live events and iGaming.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839455/Vindral_Akamai.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839454/vindral_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vindral