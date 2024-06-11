VineBrook Homes and City of Cincinnati Settle Litigation, Establish New Working Relationship

CINCINNATI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City of Cincinnati (the "City") and VineBrook Homes announce the resolution of prior litigation between the parties through a settlement agreement that establishes a new working relationship for VineBrook Homes and City personnel. The settlement agreement resolves all claims made by the City and by VineBrook Homes in previous filings, and governs their mutual obligations going forward. The settlement does not constitute an admission of any fault, liability, or wrongdoing by any party. VineBrook Homes and the City will "reset" their interactions to orient toward a more collaborative, productive relationship that enhances their joint goals of delivering quality, affordable housing to residents across the community. The parties issued the following statements on the agreement and the path forward:

"We are pleased to reach this resolution after productive communication and coordination with the VineBrook team. Our work here advances the City's goal of ensuring access to quality and affordable housing for our residents. I appreciate the dedication of our Law Department to reach this resolution and look forward to strengthening the relationship we have established with VineBrook Homes in the months to come," said City Manager Sheryl Long.

"VineBrook Homes looks forward to working with the City of Cincinnati to continue our long-standing mission of providing safe, clean and functional homes to our residents at affordable prices. We are excited for this reset of relations with the City based on mutual cooperation. We are committed to a continued partnership with the City to provide all of our residents with the best housing experience in Cincinnati," said Dana Sprong, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of VineBrook Homes, LLC.

