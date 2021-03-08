VineBrook Homes Announces Completed Acquisition Of 2,267 Single Family Rental Homes

BOSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes, LLC ("VineBrook" or "the Company") announced the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a portfolio of 2,267 single family rental ("SFR") homes across multiple markets. This Acquisition further expands the Company's presence in the Midwest, Heartland, and Southeast. The homes were originally aggregated, renovated and managed by Conrex Homes.

"With the closing of this Acquisition, VineBrook is now providing affordable, safe, clean, and functional housing to over 13,000 families during a time when housing security has never been more important. This transaction significantly overlaps with our legacy portfolio of homes and highly correlates with the 1,866 home portfolio we closed on last month providing scale and density in our existing core markets and new Southeast markets," said Dana Sprong, VineBrook Co-Founder and Manager Partner.

"We are excited to welcome our new residents and team members to the growing VineBrook family. Our goal is to provide a high-quality rental experience to the residents in our homes, as well support the surrounding communities," said Ryan McGarry, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at VineBrook. "Our communities make us who we are and we are grateful for everyone's support as we continue to grow together."

ABOUT VINEBROOK

VineBrook Homes, LLC is focused on acquiring, renovating, maintaining, and operating affordable single family rental homes. As of March 2, 2021, the VineBrook portfolio consisted of more than 13,000 single family homes in 19 markets. The VineBrook team has more than 13 years of experience operating in the workforce SFR space.

