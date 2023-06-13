VineBrook Homes Trust Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

News provided by

VineBrook Homes

13 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") was convened on June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and adjourned because a quorum of the holders of the Company's common stock was not present in person or by proxy.

The Annual Meeting has been adjourned to July 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and will continue to be held virtually.

Only shareholders of record, as of the record date, April 3, 2023 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any further action.

About VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc.

VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc. ("VineBrook Homes") is an externally advised real estate investment trust. VineBrook Homes is focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating single-family rental properties primarily located in the midwestern, heartland and southern United States markets. For more information, please visit www.investors.VineBrookHomes.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

SOURCE VineBrook Homes

Also from this source

VineBrook Homes Trust Announces Record Date and Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

VineBrook Homes Commits $1 Million to Expand Successful Partnership with Operation HOPE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.