VineBrook Unveils "Pathway to Homeownership" Initiative for Residents Wishing to Own Their Home

News provided by

VineBrook Homes

13 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes (VineBrook) announced today that it will pilot a new "Pathway to Homeownership" program, providing qualified residents with opportunities for home ownership. This new initiative empowers individuals and families residing in a VineBrook-leased single-family rental home to purchase their home outright by securing a conventional mortgage, enabling them to build equity in an affordable property.

"VineBrook's core mission is to expand access to safe, quality, affordable single-family homes for individuals and families across the United States," said Dana Sprong, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of VineBrook Homes, LLC. "Many of our residents aspire to be homeowners and are working and planning to make that dream a reality. This program will help them advance down the path to homeownership and further strengthen the roots they've established in the neighborhoods and communities where they work, live and call home."

VineBrook is one of the only large single-family rental home companies dedicated to providing affordable housing. The Pathway to Homeownership program is designed to ease the transition from leasing to homeownership for those who enjoy the comfort of the home they have settled into over the course of their lease and wish to purchase it themselves. VineBrook will pilot the program in certain communities where it operates and is exploring partnerships with local lenders to offer those who qualify access to financing.

Residents of VineBrook Homes also have access to nationally recognized financial counseling and literacy resources at no additional cost to them through VineBrook's partnership with Operation Hope. These services include workshops that focus on topics such as money management, credit and homeownership, all geared to help residents attain financial freedom.

Pathway to Homeownership is the latest VineBrook initiative expanding access to affordable single-family housing options in communities across America. The company also recently announced it helped make homeownership a reality for many Milwaukeeans by selling a percentage of its local single-family rental homes to owner-occupants.

About VineBrook

VineBrook Homes specializes in acquiring, renovating and leasing single-family homes. Unlike other providers, VineBrook takes a different approach in the growing Single-Family Rental Home industry, focusing on affordability and value for our residents. Since our commencement in 2007, we have quickly become one of the largest providers of quality homes with a variety of housing options offered.

Our highly trained and experienced staff is dedicated to providing the best experience to current and future residents, while being good citizens in our communities. Our core values of hard work, integrity, communication, service and execution have helped build a recognized brand known for quality and long-term resident satisfaction.

We are proud to provide the many benefits of single-family home living in great neighborhoods, with ample space, storage, yards, privacy, security and professional management at a reasonable price. Most importantly, our success in the single-family rental home business would be nothing if it weren't for our fantastic residents, and we work every day to provide the best service possible to meet their needs. 

For more information, please visit www.VineBrookHomes.com.

Media Contact
Megan Grabos
VineBrook Homes
[email protected]

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "goal," "intend" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's goals and commitments. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in greater detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this report.

SOURCE VineBrook Homes

