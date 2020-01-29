Vineland Public Charter School to Celebrate School Choice Week

VINELAND, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, staff, and families at Vineland Public Charter School will decorate the school with colorful banners and join in an upbeat celebration of learning on Thursday, Feb. 6. The celebration will feature testimonials on "What choosing Vineland Public Charter School means to me," read aloud by students, teachers, and parents.

More than 300 students, teachers, and community members are expected to attend the celebration, which will take place 9 a.m. to noon at the school.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We will be celebrating what makes Vineland Public Charter School unique and thanking our school family for choosing us," said Kim Garcia, principal at Vineland Public Charter School.

The mission of Vineland Public Charter School is to provide a nurturing, supportive, creative and actively engaging environment for students and families that facilitates the development of well educated and responsible young adults with a lifelong love of learning.

Vineland Public Charter School is located at 1398 Pennsylvania Ave.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/new-jersey.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

