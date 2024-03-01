vInert, an Oxeo Extinguishing System Design and Calculation Tool, Joins Cutting-Edge Suite of Digital Offerings

CALEDONIA, Mich., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Group, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturer and distributor of fire protection solutions, proudly introduces its newest digital tool, vInert, a design and calculation software for Oxeo Extinguishing System, a fire suppression system that uses inert gas to protect damage-sensitive applications without harmful environmental impacts or damage to complex equipment.

vInert offers designers a comprehensive solution for creating precise design calculations and steps users through selections such as argon or nitrogen system configurations, the appropriate Class of fire they want to protect against, and much more. Users effortlessly follow an intuitive wizard to input specifications resulting in the creation of a detailed 3D model of their system. Once the design is finalized, vInert seamlessly performs the necessary calculations to validate the design's efficacy and generates a comprehensive submittal list complete with a bill of materials.

"Whether you are looking to design a single container or a manifold, vInert lets you customize your unique Oxeo Extinguishing System to meet your exclusive needs," notes Martin Workman, Viking's Senior Vice President – Product Experience, adding "This tool streamlines the system design process and ensures precise product selection for constructing your system accurately."

vInert joins Viking's comprehensive suite of digital tools under the umbrella of "Design to Delivery," which includes vCalc for hydraulic calculations and vDesign, a suite of design tools seamlessly integrating Viking's product line, all aimed at simplifying the design and ordering process for fire protection systems.

To learn more about vInert and its capabilities, visit info.vikinggroupinc.com/vinert or contact your Viking representative.

Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company's products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking's complete line of fire protection products and services, visit vikinggroupinc.com.

SOURCE Viking Group, Inc.