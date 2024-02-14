Vineyard Dental Group of Temecula Announces Their New Dental Care Location

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vineyard Dental Group is relocating to a larger and more convenient office, and we're excited to announce that our new location will be open for business starting on March 1st! The expansion of our dental practice will bring benefits not only to the Vineyard Dental Group team but also to every visitor, as it will offer increased space for modern amenities, advanced technology equipment, and improved patient care.

Dentist in Temecula

"I am thrilled about our move to a larger space, and witnessing our dental practice expand and thrive has been truly exciting. At Vineyard Dental Group, our remarkable team has played a pivotal role in making this transition seamless," said Dr. Willard Peng.

Existing patient appointments and records will smoothly transition to our new location. For all appointments scheduled after March 1st, the original time and date will remain unchanged, even with the practice relocation As of March 1st, our practice will operate from our new address: 30520 Rancho California Road, Suite 105, Temecula, CA 92591. This spacious and upgraded facility is designed for your comfort and is equipped with the latest technology. We highly appreciate our patients' feedback, as it enables us to offer the most comfortable care possible, and we encourage you to get in touch without hesitation.

"We are dedicated to delivering the finest dental care to our community, and we eagerly extend a warm welcome to new patients at our enhanced and spacious new location," said Dr. Willard Peng.

To learn more about the services offered at the new Vineyard Dental Group or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://dentistryintemecula.com/ or call (951) 694-0545. The Vineyard Dental Group team is ready to serve the dental needs of the Temecula community and surrounding areas.

