vineyard vines Announces Exclusive Capsule Collection to Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard, is proud to announce an exclusive capsule collection celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. As an official licensee of America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, vineyard vines has created an exclusive assortment of Americana apparel and accessories to commemorate this important milestone.

vineyard vines America250 Capsule Collection Shop the collection here

Celebrating the American Spirit

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, quarter-zips, hats, and more featuring American flag motifs and a classic red, white, and blue color palette. It builds on vineyard vines' longstanding Americana Collection while further cementing the brand's position as an authentic American heritage brand.

Founded in New England and rooted in freedom, adventure, and timeless summer traditions, vineyard vines brings its "Good Life" ethos to life through designs that honor the resilience and optimism at the heart of the American experience. Available exclusively for a limited time, the collection offers customers a meaningful way to commemorate this historic milestone.

"America's 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation celebration, so we wanted to create something special that lets our customers be part of it," said Shep Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "This collection brings together everything we love about summer, family, tradition, and the American spirit in a way that feels authentic to vineyard vines. We're excited and proud to celebrate this historic milestone with our vineyard vines community."

As an official America250 licensee, vineyard vines is honored to participate in the nationwide commemoration through a collection that celebrates the values, traditions, and experiences that have shaped the American story.

"As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, vineyard vines is helping bring that spirit to life through apparel rooted in American tradition and timeless style," said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. "This collection is a fitting tribute to the people, places, and experiences that define our nation."

"Our brand has always been a reflection of the American spirit," said Ian Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "We saw this important moment in time as an opportunity to do something more. Being an official America250 licensee gives us the chance to create something truly unique for our customers. Through this collection, we're offering limited-edition pieces that commemorate an important moment in our nation's history while giving fans and collectors something they'll be proud to own for years to come."

Availability

The collection will be available exclusively at vineyardvines.com.

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every Day Should Feel This Good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.com and retail stores nationwide.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Olivia Anderson, Public Relations

[email protected]

America250

[email protected]

For further information: vineyardvines.com

SOURCE vineyard vines