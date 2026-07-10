vineyard vines Announces Exclusive Grateful Dead Capsule Collection

STAMFORD, Conn., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard, is releasing an exclusive collection in collaboration with the Grateful Dead.

vineyard vines x Grateful Dead vineyard vines x Grateful Dead

A Shared Sense of Adventure

Featuring a range of shirts, sweatshirts, hats, ties and more, the on-demand capsule combines vineyard vines' Every Day Should Feel This Good ethos with the Grateful Dead's free-spirited visual identity through colorful patterns, logos and signature dancing bears. Designed for everyone from Dead Heads to loyal vineyard vines fans, the collection captures carefree endless-summer energy.

"We're thrilled to honor and celebrate the legends of Grateful Dead the best way we know how, with dancing bears, smiling whales and a whole lot of feel-good vibes," said vineyard vines Co-Founder and CEO, Shep Murray. "This collection celebrates our shared spirit of adventure, positivity, and self-expression. We're excited to give both vineyard vines and Grateful Dead fans something cool and unique that celebrates timeless American style."

Following the Dead

This is the second time vineyard vines has collaborated with Grateful Dead; the brands' first collection was released last year.

"Music has always been a part of our DNA," said vineyard vines Co-Founder and CEO, Ian Murray. "We grew up listening to the Grateful Dead, so this partnership is extremely meaningful and nostalgic for us. The Grateful Dead has provided the soundtrack to our Good Life since the very early days of vineyard vines. They're a cultural phenomenon that we're honored to collaborate with yet again."

Availability

The vineyard vines x Grateful Dead capsule collection will be available for a limited time exclusively on vineyardvines.com. The collection captures carefree endless-summer energy and celebrates a shared spirit of adventure, positivity, and self-expression. #EveryDayShouldFeelGrateful

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every Day Should Feel This Good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.com and retail stores nationwide.

About Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees, as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 66th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart —a feat no other artist has achieved —claiming the Guinness World Records title for the most Top 40 albums charted on the US Billboard 200.

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Grace Maclean, Public Relations

[email protected]

For further information: vineyardvines.com

SOURCE vineyard vines