vineyard vines Celebrates Back-to-School Season With a Fresh New Collection

STAMFORD, Conn., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard, is releasing a new back-to-school collection rooted in classic prep style. Designed to capture the Every day should feel this good spirit that the company is known for, the collection delivers colorful, versatile, and comfortable pieces that help kids kick off the school year with confidence.

Ready for Every School Day

vineyard vines Back-to-School Collection

The Back-to-School Collection is built for every part of a kid's day—from the classroom to extracurriculars—and features a wide assortment of everyday essentials, including performance styles, colorful dresses and skirts, comfortable pullovers, backpacks, lunch boxes, and more.

With busy days and shifting weather in mind, each piece is designed to make transitional dressing effortless, stylish, and fun. "Back-to-school season is one of the most exciting times of year for families, full of anticipation, new beginnings, and moments worth remembering," said Shep Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "We designed this collection to make the transition easier for parents and more fun for kids, with versatile pieces they'll actually be excited to wear wherever they go. Whether it's the first day of school pictures or the last warm days of summer, this collection is made to help families look and feel their best all season long."

Inspired by Tradition

For co-founders and brothers Shep and Ian Murray, the back-to-school season represents more than just a new wardrobe; it is a time for family bonding and new beginnings.

"Back-to-school shopping was always one of the highlights of the year growing up, heading to the mall with our mom, picking out a few new things, and getting excited about what was ahead," said Ian Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "Those moments weren't only about the clothes. They were about slowing down, spending time together, and getting ready for a fresh start. That's exactly what this collection is about: timeless, versatile styles that help kids feel confident, comfortable, and ready for whatever comes their way."

Availability

The collection is available now at vineyardvines.com and in stores nationwide.

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every Day Should Feel This Good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.com and retail stores nationwide.

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Grace Maclean, Public Relations

[email protected]

For further information: vineyardvines.com

SOURCE vineyard vines