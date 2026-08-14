vineyard vines Announces Exclusive Partnership With Nantucket Crisps

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard, is excited to announce a collaboration with Nantucket Crisps, the premium Nantucket-based potato chip company. This partnership brings together two iconic brands that capture the sun-soaked spirit of island life.

Exclusive Merch

vineyard vines x Nantucket Crisps Partnership

The vineyard vines x Nantucket Crisps partnership consists of an exclusive collection of shirts, hats, and sweatshirts. Each salt-washed style pays homage to the heritage, lifestyle, and unmistakable character of Nantucket.

Shared History Between the Two Brands

Founded on Martha's Vineyard, vineyard vines has long drawn inspiration from the New England coast and its relaxed, optimistic lifestyle. Nantucket Crisps embodies the character and charm of Nantucket. Together, vineyard vines and Nantucket Crisps are celebrating the intersection of fashion, food, and the carefree feeling of summer.

"This capsule gives fans of both brands a new way to experience that shared point of view—one that is colorful, nostalgic, distinctly New England, and made for enjoying the season," said vineyard vines Co-Founder and CEO, Shep Murray.

"We are so honored that vineyard vines chose to partner with us. As a small business owner, to have the opportunity to work with a brand I have long admired feels like a bucket list moment," said Nantucket Crisps co-founder, Hayden Arnot. "We're thrilled about this collection and being able to provide these unique and meaningful products to our customers and fans on the island."

"This partnership is more than a traditional brand collaboration," said vineyard vines co-founder and CEO Ian Murray. "It's a celebration of the places, people, and everyday moments that make island life so memorable."

The collaboration also reflects a shared belief in bringing people together. Both brands are focused on connection and community and exemplify the Every day should feel this good motto that vineyard vines is known for.

Availability

The capsule collection will be available only at the vineyard vines Nantucket store, while supplies last.

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every Day Should Feel This Good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.com and retail stores nationwide.

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Grace Maclean, Public Relations

[email protected]

For further information: vineyardvines.com

SOURCE vineyard vines