vineyard vines Releases New Fall Collection, Featuring Iconic New England Patterns and Prints

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard, is introducing its new Fall Collection, featuring versatile essentials that make the seasonal transition effortless. From cozy sweaters and classic shirts to signature Madras Patchwork styles, the collection is designed to take you seamlessly from warm afternoons to crisp autumn evenings.

Seasonal Transition Made Easy

vineyard vines Launches New Fall Collection

Designed to make the shift from summer to fall feel effortless, the collection brings together colorful, comfortable styles that make dressing for cooler temperatures easy and fun. With refreshed season staples including everything from bathing suits and dresses to blazers and ties, the collection encourages customers to embrace the excitement of a new season in style.

"The end of summer is always bittersweet, but brings along a sense of excitement around a new season," said vineyard vines Co-Founder and CEO Ian Murray. "With this collection, we want our customers to look forward to the transition to cooler nights and shorter days. A refreshed wardrobe that excites you can make all the difference, and that's exactly what we aim to do with this new collection."

Inspired by Coastal, New England Fall

Summers on the Vineyard are like no other, but with Fall comes the leaf-peeping season that New England is known for. Whether it's drinking warm apple cider or driving North to witness the beauty of the leaves changing colors, this Collection is created to fit all of the activities that coincide with the season. With shirts and light sweaters that are perfect for the lingering summer weather, to jackets and pants built for cold nights by the firepit, this Fall Collection has a little bit of everything for everyone.

"As a brand founded around the Good Life, we want to carry that motto with us year-round regardless of the season," said vineyard vines Co-Founder and CEO Shep Murray. "Fall in New England is unmatched, so we want to share that feeling with our customers nationwide. From Madras Patchwork to sweaters that can go from the afternoon warmth to the evening chill, this collection captures the beauty of Fall in New England."

Availability

The collection is available now at vineyardvines.com and in stores nationwide. High-res images of the collection are available here.

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every Day Should Feel This Good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.com and retail stores nationwide.

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Grace Maclean, Public Relations

[email protected]

For further information: vineyardvines.com

SOURCE vineyard vines