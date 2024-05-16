VINEYARD VINES ANNOUNCES NEW CENTRAL FLORIDA STORE OPENING IN DISNEY SPRINGS

And Celebrates with Grand Opening Event

STAMFORD, Conn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle apparel brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo and its classic and casual clothing, opened its newest retail location in Disney Springs® Town Center at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. With more than 100 store locations nationwide, this exciting expansion marks the continued commitment to delivering a unique shopping experience in key destinations across the country. To celebrate, the Grand Opening event is planned for Friday, May 17 from 4 PM - 8 PM.

"We could not be more excited to bring our first store to Walt Disney World Resort and to be in such a central location at Disney Springs," said Ian Murray, Co-Founder of vineyard vines. "Our brand is all about celebrating the good life, and we believe that Disney Springs is the perfect place to share our story and connect with families and individuals who appreciate quality, style, and of course fun."

"This opening marks the 14th vineyard vines store in Florida," added Shep Murray, Co-Founder of vineyard vines, "It also represents an important milestone for our brand as we continue to expand our retail footprint and engage with customers in popular tourist and leisure destinations."

Located in the heart of Disney Springs, the new store showcases the brand's signature collections of clothing and accessories for men, women and kids including vineyard vines signature t-shirts, stylish swimwear and more. vineyard vines invites customers to join them for an evening of fun during their grand opening event on Friday, May 17 from 4 PM - 8 PM. Event details include a gift with purchase when you spend $150 or more, live music, special prizes, food, drinks and so much more.

For more information about vineyard vines, please visit vineyardvines.com or call the store at 407-801-1026.

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It's also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

