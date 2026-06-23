vineyard vines Unveils Exclusive Nantucket Women's Collection

STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines introduces its new Nantucket Women's Collection, exclusively available online and in six vineyard vines locations along the East Coast. The capsule celebrates the brand's island home away from home with clothes and accessories featuring original hand-drawn island motifs in a palette of hydrangea hues. From handwoven Nantucket baskets to classic sailboats, each design thoughtfully reflects the beauty and craftsmanship that has defined Nantucket for generations.

vineyard vines Nantucket Women's Collection vineyard vines Nantucket Women’s Collection

Island Inspiration

Founded in 1998 on nearby Martha's Vineyard, vineyard vines was built on a simple idea: creating products that capture the spirit of the Good Life. The Nantucket Women's Collection is a natural extension of that philosophy, blending relaxed sophistication with versatile designs that move effortlessly through every part of a summer day.

The collection draws inspiration from one of New England's most beloved summer destinations, celebrating Nantucket's rich heritage, natural beauty, and enduring traditions through thoughtfully designed apparel and accessories.

Coastal Style for Summer

This curated collection includes cocktail-party dresses and skirts, lightweight cotton sweaters, flattering swim styles and other elevated essentials. Together, the pieces embody a refined approach to coastal dressing, making the collection a defining expression of summer style.

"Nantucket is one of those iconic places that represents so much of what vineyard vines has always stood for: timeless style, authentic traditions and making memories with the people you love," said Shep Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "As a brand born on Martha's Vineyard, we've always been inspired by the coastal communities that define summers in New England. This collection is a celebration of that lifestyle and the special connection so many people feel to Nantucket."

"For us, the Good Life has always been about embracing the places and experiences that bring people together, and Nantucket is one of those places," said Ian Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "There's a special energy to the island, from its rich history and natural beauty to the traditions that are passed down year after year. We're excited to honor that spirit through a collection that celebrates one of the most beloved destinations on the East Coast."

Availability

The Nantucket Women's Collection is exclusively available online and in six vineyard vines stores along the East Coast. In addition to Nantucket, the collection can also be found in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard; Charleston, SC; Short Hills, NJ; and Westport and Greenwich, CT.

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every Day Should Feel This Good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.com and retail stores nationwide.

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Olivia Anderson, Public Relations

[email protected]

For further information: vineyardvines.com

SOURCE vineyard vines