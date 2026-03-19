VinFast Accelerates Its Path to Sustainable Growth Through Smart Manufacturing, AI Integration, and a Diversified EV Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global electric vehicle industry enters a more disciplined phase focused on efficiency and profitability, VinFast is sharpening its strategic priorities for the U.S. market and beyond. During its recent earnings call, Chairwoman Madame Thuy Le emphasized a clear roadmap: scale, cost optimization, and technology-driven transformation.

VinFast's wide range of segments, from the compact VF 3 to the full-size VF 9

"For 2026 and beyond, scale and unit cost optimization remain the primary levers in our path to profitability," she stated. "These will be supported by strategic investments to expand overseas capacity, the commercialization of our next-generation vehicles, and collaboration with partners… to further integrate the use of Artificial Intelligence inside our EVs and factories to ultimately lower the total cost of ownership for our customers."

This vision places smart manufacturing and AI at the center of VinFast's long-term strategy, an approach increasingly validated by global research and industry benchmarks.

Smart Manufacturing as a Profitability Engine

Smart manufacturing is a proven driver of operational efficiency and cost reduction across industries. VinFast is actively aligning with these global best practices through its collaboration with VinRobotics, an affiliated company within the Vingroup ecosystem specializing in intelligent robotics, automation systems, and physical AI technologies.

VinRobotics' platform includes industrial humanoid robots and AI-enabled automation layers designed to operate in complex factory environments. This enables higher automation rates across assembly lines, improved quality consistency through real-time monitoring, increased production throughput as volumes scale, and structural cost reductions over time.

By integrating these technologies into its manufacturing operations, VinFast is not only improving efficiency but also building a scalable cost structure, critical for competing in the price-sensitive U.S. EV market.

Besides, VinFast has completed the strategic rollout of its EV portfolio across three distinct brands, each targeting a specific segment with clear positioning.

The VF lineup represents VinFast's primary offering in the U.S. and global markets. Designed for everyday mobility, these vehicles are built around three pillars: high-quality products, inclusive pricing to broaden accessibility, and outstanding aftersales policies.

The portfolio spans a wide range of segments, from the compact VF 3 to the full-size VF 9, including the seven-seat MPV VF MPV 7, ensuring coverage across diverse customer needs.

The Green brand focuses on fleet optimization and operational efficiency, offering purpose-built EVs such as Limo Green, Herio Green, Nerio Green, and Minio Green. This segment positions VinFast to capitalize on the growing electrification of logistics and ride-hailing fleets.

At the top end, Lac Hong represents VinFast's entry into ultra-luxury EVs, blending Vietnamese design, craftsmanship, and hospitality. Following the introduction of the Lac Hong 900 LX in 2025, two additional models, the 800S and 900S, were unveiled in March 2026 and are expected to launch in 2027.

This tiered strategy enables VinFast to address multiple customer segments while maintaining clear brand differentiation, an approach increasingly adopted by global automakers.

Next-Generation Vehicles: Engineering for Cost Efficiency

A key pillar of VinFast's cost optimization strategy lies in its next-generation vehicle architecture.

The upcoming iterations of the VF 6 and VF 7, scheduled to begin production in the second half of this year, are designed with reduced component counts, simplified system architecture, a new vehicle platform, and next-generation electrical and electronic (E/E) systems.

These improvements directly lower bill-of-materials (BOM) costs, one of the most critical levers for EV profitability. By streamlining hardware complexity and leveraging modular design, VinFast is aligning with industry trends toward software-defined vehicles and zonal architectures.

This engineering shift not only reduces manufacturing costs but also enhances scalability across models, allowing faster deployment of new features and updates.

In the U.S., VinFast has already introduced two flagship models: the VF 8 and VF 9. These vehicles reflect the company's core value proposition: high-quality products, inclusive pricing, and industry-leading aftersales support.

Beyond product offerings, VinFast is building a nationwide dealership network. This infrastructure ensures that vehicles can be delivered efficiently while providing localized service and support, an essential factor in gaining consumer trust in a competitive market.

This dealer-based approach marks a strategic evolution from earlier direct-to-consumer models, aligning VinFast more closely with established automotive retail practices in the U.S.

AI Integration: From Factory Floor to Autonomous Driving

VinFast's technology roadmap extends well beyond manufacturing, expanding decisively into vehicle intelligence and autonomous driving. The company is progressing from Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2+ and Level 2++ toward Level 4 (L4) autonomy, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation in the near term.

To accelerate this transition, VinFast has established a comprehensive development ecosystem that combines internal capabilities with external collaboration. The company operates an in-house ADAS research institute dedicated to advancing core technologies, while simultaneously working with selected technology partners to complement its expertise.

Moreover, VinFast is actively exploring applications in robotaxi and robocar solutions, positioning itself to participate in the broader evolution of autonomous mobility.

A notable example of this strategy is VinFast's partnership with Tensor, an AI company focused on developing personally owned L4 autonomous vehicles. In this collaboration, VinFast acts as the manufacturing and industrialization partner for Tensor's robocar program.

This partnership underscores VinFast's capital-efficient approach, leveraging external innovation in artificial intelligence while concentrating its internal resources on large-scale manufacturing and execution.

At a broader level, VinFast's long-term competitiveness is anchored in its vertically integrated approach to technology development. The company continues to invest across its full technology stack, including the advancement of ADAS and autonomous driving systems from Level 2+ to Level 4, the development of smart services and software ecosystems, the evolution of domain and zonal vehicle architectures, and the integration of AI-enabled manufacturing systems. Together, these initiatives form a cohesive strategy aimed at enhancing product capability, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening VinFast's position in the next generation of mobility.

At the same time, VinFast maintains active collaboration with strategic partners both externally and within the broader Vingroup R&D ecosystem. This hybrid model, combining in-house development with targeted partnerships, allows for flexibility, speed, and cost control.

As global competition intensifies, VinFast's ability to combine scale with efficiency, and innovation with cost discipline, will be critical. With smart manufacturing at its core and technology as its differentiator, the company is positioning itself not just as an EV manufacturer, but as a next-generation mobility platform.

For U.S. consumers, this translates into a compelling promise: high-quality electric vehicles, accessible pricing, and continuously improving ownership value driven by technology.

SOURCE VinFast