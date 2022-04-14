VINFAST AND AMAZON ANNOUNCE PLANS TO INTEGRATE ALEXA VOICE AI INTO VF 8 AND VF 9 ELECTRIC VEHICLE MODELS

The Alexa in-vehicle experience is designed to be an extension of the Alexa experience at home, including much of what customers already know and love about Alexa – plus automotive-specific functionality including car control, navigation, and other skills that are designed for on-the-go circumstances, such as finding parking. By simply asking Alexa, Vinfast customers can control vehicle functions including interior lighting, seat heaters, cabin temperature, playing music, listening to audiobooks, getting directions, checking traffic, managing their smart home devices, and more – all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Over time, new features and capabilities will be delivered seamlessly through over-the-air software updates.

Driven by a "Customer-First" philosophy, VinFast is constantly innovating to serve the needs of its owners. The company's electric vehicles are not merely sustainable transportation vehicles, but also a companion which can help drivers work, shop, connect and take care of their homes while helping them drive safely. All smart features in the vehicles are designed to be intuitive so users can enjoy an exciting, technology-enabled commute.

Franck Euvrard, Deputy CEO – Product Development of VinFast shared : "VinFast considers technology as a key component in our vehicle development process. Our focus is to connect intelligence globally and collaborate with world-leading partners to provide customers with the best products and services. Amazon's Alexa will be a wonderful addition to our smart functions and services. Alexa will deliver a seamless, intuitive and enhanced in-vehicle voice experience for Vinfast customers."

Christian Mentz, Director of Amazon Smart Vehicles International shared : "We are impressed with VinFast's speed and bold vision to be a leader in the global smart electric vehicle revolution. We can't wait for VinFast customers to experience the best of what Alexa and voice AI can offer, both on the go and at home– making it easier and more intuitive to stay connected, organized, and entertained no matter where they are."

The VF 8 and VF 9 models will be displayed at the 2022 NYIAS taking place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. At the event, participants can also experience several key Smart Service features in-person. The features are designed for a more comfortable, efficient and exciting user experience. VinFast will also offer public ride alongs inside the Javits Center for the first time in North America.

VinFast recently announced it will establish its first North American plant in Chatham County, North Carolina, and the VF 8 and VF 9 will be the first two models manufactured at the facility. Breaking ground later in 2022, VinFast is investing $2 billion into the first phase and it will generate thousands of new jobs.

The initial price for the VF 8 in the US starts at $40,700 USD while the VF 9 will initially be priced at $55,500 USD.

VinFast is exhibiting in booth #610 at the New York International Auto Show 2022. The exhibition will open for the public from April 15-24 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Level 3. The VF 8 ride along program will be held at the EV test track on Level 1, also at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

