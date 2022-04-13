VINFAST ANNOUNCES BATTERY SUBSCRIPTION PRICING IN THE US AND ACTIVATES VINFIRST NFT EXCHANGE

Globally launched at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021, the VF 8 and VF 9 are expected to be available in the US market in the second half of this year. The VF 8 comes equipped with its two first battery versions that support a range of up to 260 miles and 292 miles on a full charge for the Eco version, 248 miles and 277 miles for the Plus version. The acceleration of 0-60mph is in about 5.8 seconds for the Eco version and 5.3 seconds for the Plus version. The battery versions 1 and 2 of the Eco VF 8 start at $40,700 and $41,000, respectively. The VF 8 Plus has starting price for battery version 1 and version 2 at $47,700 and $48,000, respectively.

The VF 9 will be introduced to the US market with its two first battery versions, which feature a range of up to 272 miles and 369 miles on a full charge for the Eco version, 262 miles and 360 miles for the Plus version. The Eco and Plus VF 9 both accelerate 0-60mph in about 6.3 seconds. The Eco VF 9 has a starting price of USD $55,500 for the battery version 1 and USD $56,000 for the battery version 2. Similarly, the battery versions 1 and 2 of the Plus VF 9 are priced at USD $60,500 and USD $61,000, respectively. Battery version 1 will be available in the US market in 2022, with version 2 following in 2023.

In addition to the products and pricing information, VinFast is officially revealing its battery subscription policy in the US market. Accordingly, VinFast will offer customers two subscription plans, which are the Flexible and Fixed packages. The Flexible Plan is designed for customers who travel infrequently, with a monthly battery subscription fee of USD $35 for VF 8 and USD $44 for VF 9. This is a monthly fee for 310 miles of travel. From the 311st mile, the battery subscription fee per mile is about USD $0.11 for VF 8 and USD $0.15 for VF 9.

Rates for the monthly fixed subscription, which allows unlimited range, are $110 for the VF 8 and $160.00 for the VF 9. Customers who make a reservation and deposit for the VF 8 and VF 9 in 2022 with the Fixed subscription plan will be offered the same lifetime subscription fee. This policy is also automatically transferred to the new owner after the vehicle is sold.

By separating the price of the battery from the acquisition value of the automobile, VinFast takes on all the risks related to the vehicle's battery and ensures a reasonable price for its products, while providing customers with peace of mind about the battery's quality during use. VinFast also commits to provide a lifetime battery warranty covering all maintenance and repair costs, and will replace the battery for free when charging capacity dips below 70%. The battery subscription policy is considered a key solution for customers to make a transition to electric vehicles easier, allowing VinFast to become "the car for everyone".

VinFast plans to support customers with a 100% battery subscription policy until the end of 2023. After that, VinFast will adjust the proportion so that 50% of the battery is for rent and 50% is for sale when purchasing cars.

VinFast has collaborated with a number of leading EV charging companies in the US, and will have a roadmap to announce these partners so that customers may rest assured when purchasing VinFast's EVs.

Within NYIAS 2022, VinFast activates its VinFirst NFT exchange on OpenSea, based on Polygon Platform. VinFast was the world's first EV brand to apply Blockchain technology for its VF 8 and VF 9 global reservation program since it began in January, 2022. After successfully making a deposit for a reservation, customers will receive a non-fungible token (NFT) on Blockchain - VinFirst NFT. From April, 2022, customers who made a deposit can enjoy their VinFirst NFT exchange on OpenSea, one of the world's largest NFT exchanges, bringing convenient trading experiences and many attractive offers to VinFast customers.

Additionally, VinFast also introduces its 3D Animation NFT collection in collaboration with House of Kibaa, one of the world's first Metaverse companies. The collection owns a future technology design language and vivid visual effects, which is expected to amaze VinFirst customers and NFT collectors with incredible experiences when owning these NFTs.

Emmanuel Bret, VinFast's Global Deputy CEO of Sales & Marketing, shared: "Affirming the pioneering position in technology application and always putting our customers first, VinFast constantly studies and cooperates with industry partners to offer excellent experiences. In addition to advanced technologies and premium quality, we also focus on providing unique policies that bring real value and attractive offers to customers globally, encouraging them to come together in the electrified revolution for a more sustainable future."

At NYIAS 2022, VinFast is offering ride alongs in the VF 8 model to American customers for the first time, allowing them to experience the Smart Services suite's key features. This suite is a series of smart features designed to offer seamless home, work, and entertainment connectivity, thus turning VinFast EVs into ideal companions for all journeys.

NYIAS is an important milestone in VinFast's journey toward the Future of Mobility. Just five months after the launch of its concept cars, the company has revealed its first real and drivable vehicles in the US. with a complete ecosystem of technologies and services designed for customers' comfortable, seamless, relaxing, and safe experiences. Such moves demonstrate VinFast's speed, determination and commitment to boldly promoting the global electric vehicle revolution.

Customers interested in VinFast can experience products and learn more about the brand at booth #601 at the New York International Auto Show 2022. The exhibition will open for the public from April 15-24 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Level 3. The VF 8 ride along program will be held at the EV test track on Level 1, also at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

SOURCE VinFast Automotive