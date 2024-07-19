VINFAST ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF DEALER ADVISORY BOARD IN THE U.S.

VinFast

Jul 19, 2024, 12:13 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS), the Vietnamese automotive manufacturer announced the creation of its Dealer Advisory Board. This esteemed group comprises leading VinFast dealership representatives from across the United States, selected for their customer service commitment, and industry expertise.

VinFast VF 8 all-electric SUV

The Dealer Advisory Board will serve as a vital communication channel between VinFast Auto and its growing network of 25 dealerships. Board members met for the first time on July 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. During these meetings, they collaborated with VinFast leadership to discuss and provide valuable insights on a range of critical topics, including:

  • Dealership sales and service best practices
  • Warranty program optimization
  • Future product planning and market trends
  • Competitive sales program development
  • Other key business initiatives impacting VinFast Auto's success

"We are thrilled to establish the VinFast Dealer Advisory Board and welcome this distinguished group of dealers to the table," said David Duncan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at VinFast Auto. "Their experience and dedication are invaluable assets as we continue to expand our presence in the U.S. market. We look forward to fostering a collaborative environment where we can learn from each other and work together to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

David Coyle, Dealer Principal of Leith VinFast in Raleigh, North Carolina, commented, "I am honored to be selected for the VinFast Dealer Advisory Board. VinFast is a company with a bold vision for the future of mobility, and I am excited to contribute to their success. This board represents a great opportunity for open communication and collaboration, ensuring VinFast remains at the forefront of the EV market."

The VinFast Dealer Advisory Board members are:

  • David Coyle, Leith VinFast (Raleigh, NC)
  • David Sansing, Sandy Sansing VinFast (Pensacola, FL)
  • Elie Hanna, Hannah VinFast (Bradenton, FL)
  • Damian Mills, VinFast Triad (Greensboro, NC)
  • Bill Auffenberg, VinFast Katy (Katy, TX)

About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/  

