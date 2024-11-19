VINFAST BEGINS U.S. DELIVERIES OF VF 9 ALL-ELECTRIC WITH LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL OFFER

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto has officially commenced delivery of its flagship VF 9 all-electric, 7-passenger, 3-row SUV to U.S. customers. This launch reinforces VinFast's commitment to establishing a foothold in one of the world's most competitive automotive markets while offering eco-conscious consumers premium choices in the full size SUV segment, which currently has limited electric vehicle options.

VinFast VF 9 First Customer Delivery Event

Beginning in November, the VF 9 will be available for delivery across VinFast's retail store network in California and through its dealerships, with prices starting at $69,800 for the Eco version and $73,800 for the Plus version. The first VF 9 customers received their vehicles during a customer event at VinFast's Los Angeles headquarters.

As part of a limited-time promotion for the first 100 VF 9 vehicles delivered in the U.S., VinFast is offering qualified lessees the Plus version for a lease price of $529 per month. This rate includes a direct discount of $3,500 and a down payment of $2,000. VinFast VF 9 Eco will be available in the U.S. market later this year.

Mr. Mike Nolte, Network Sales Vice President of VinFast U.S., stated: "We are very excited to officially hand over the VF 9, VinFast's second e-SUV model in the U.S. market. VF 9 is one of the few seven-passenger, 3-row electric car models on the market. We believe that the VF 9 will be the ideal vehicle for large families, delivering premium quality and a luxurious experience while maintaining excellent value."

The VF 9 is positioned as a seven-passenger, 3-row, all-electric SUV with dimensions of 201.5 inches in length, 78.9 inches in width, and 66.7 inches in height, making it ideal for families seeking spacious, eco-friendly transport. Its impressive ground clearance of 7.2 inches is ideal for a full-size SUV in today's market.

The vehicle offers an EPA-estimated range of 330 miles for the Eco model and 291 miles for the Plus model. It includes the VinFast app, which offers an extensive network of public charging options, more than most other OEM or third-party apps, making it easier for drivers to locate charging stations.

As the flagship model in VinFast's lineup, the VF 9 showcases a striking Pininfarina design and is equipped with advanced features, including an enhanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and a smart infotainment suite. It includes 11 airbags, ensuring safety at every mile of the owner's journey. Ongoing software updates will provide optimal user experience.

Without an internal combustion engine, the electric VF 9 offers increased cargo capacity compared to its internal combustion counterparts and includes an additional frunk under the hood. The interior features a customizable 15.6-inch touchscreen with internet capabilities, allowing for streaming, web browsing, and navigation.

The VF 9 comes with an industry-leading warranty and service package, covering 10 years or 125,000 miles for the vehicle, along with 24/7 roadside assistance and mobile repair services.

VF 9 owners will also benefit from VinFast's customer support network, which currently includes 15 stores and 4 service centers in California and partnerships with 36 dealerships across 15 states nationwide. This network is continually growing as VinFast strives to provide a reliable and premium EV ownership experience for U.S. drivers.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play EV manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

SOURCE VinFast