VinFast Kicks Off 2025 with Attractive Incentive Program

VinFast is starting 2025 with an attractive initiative designed to captivate eco-conscious consumers and families alike. By bundling its 7-seat, all-electric VF 9 SUV with the stylish VF DrgnFly e-bike, the automaker is redefining value in the EV market while emphasizing sustainable, family-friendly mobility.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) market in the United States is steadily accelerating, defying early predictions of stagnation. In 2024, EV sales soared to a record 1.3 million units, a 7.3% increase year-over-year.

As 2025 begins, VinFast has unveiled a compelling new deal: customers purchasing the spacious 7-seater VF 9 SUV will receive a complimentary VF DrgnFly electric bike—a combination designed to appeal to eco-conscious families.

VinFast VF 9

The VF 9 and VF DrgnFly: A Perfect Pair for Modern Families

The VinFast VF 9, with its spacious three-row configuration, is a model tailored for families. Its sleek design, ample seating for up to seven, and cutting-edge technological features such as tri-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a built-in entertainment system for rear-seat passengers offer both comfort and functionality.

From school carpools to long road trips, the VF 9 is there for every family member's needs. Advanced driver assistance systems, an intuitive infotainment setup, and impressive range capabilities make it a standout option for those seeking a reliable and eco-friendly vehicle.

But what truly makes this promotion special is the inclusion of the VF DrgnFly electric bike, valued at $2,599. While understated in appearance, the VF DrgnFly showcases thoughtful engineering that prioritizes performance and practicality. With its 750W rear hub motor and a top speed of 28 mph, it offers a smooth, responsive ride suitable for both short errands and leisurely adventures. The bike's design features balloon tires, an ergonomic saddle, and a striking flat frame that balances durability and weight. Its versatility shines with features like a removable lithium-ion battery, which allows users to recharge conveniently at home.

Imagine the possibilities: a parent gliding through the neighborhood on the VF DrgnFly for a short trip around town, or perhaps a teenager using it for the daily school commute. The bike's smart features, including mobile app integration, multiple driving modes, and a theft alarm system, enhance its practicality and charm. It's more than just a complementary offering—it's a symbol of VinFast's vision to integrate sustainable mobility into everyday life.

This pairing underscores an important point: both the VF 9 and VF DrgnFly serve as green alternatives to traditional modes of transportation. Families concerned about their carbon footprint can feel reassured that every journey—whether it's across town in the VF 9 or down the street on the VF DrgnFly—comes with a lighter environmental impact.

Bracing for the Challenges of 2025

While the EV market has made significant strides, the road ahead remains challenging. VinFast, however, is no stranger to navigating challenges. The company has established a continuous improvement process that works to enhance vehicle systems and performance through consumer feedback. It has also built a reputation for delivering exceptional value, by providing 0% APR financing options or $0 down payment leases, and an industry-leading 10-year/unlimited mileage warranty. These initiatives have been critical in building consumer trust.

In its home market of Vietnam, VinFast has already established itself as a leader, closing 2024 with record-breaking sales and retaining the top brand position in the final quarter of the year. This success provides a solid foundation for the company as it seeks to expand its footprint in the U.S. market.

By coupling attractive incentives with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, VinFast is positioning itself for continued growth in 2025. The VF 9 and VF DrgnFly promotion exemplify this strategy, showcasing how the company blends innovation with practicality to meet the needs of modern consumers.

As automakers navigate the evolving EV landscape, VinFast's approach stands out. The combination of a luxurious, family-friendly SUV and a stylish, high-tech e-bike captures the imagination while addressing real-world concerns about sustainability and versatility. It's a bold, customer-focused move that underscores the company's ambition to define its trajectory for years to come.

The Deal: VinFast is offering a complimentary VF DrgnFly E-bike to customers who purchase the 3-row, 7-seater VF 9 SUV at participating VinFast network locations across the United States between January 15 and February 28, 2025. This promotion combines the spacious and versatile VF 9 with the sleek and eco-friendly VF DrgnFly, giving families an additional sustainable and practical travel option. To qualify, purchases must be completed within the promotional period. The E-bike will be shipped to select VinFast locations for customer pickup and will require assembly. To locate your nearest participating store, visit the VinFast Network Locators page at https://vinfastauto.us/find-us.

SOURCE VinFast