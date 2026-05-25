VINFAST NAMES MR. PHAM NHAT QUAN ANH AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto Ltd. ("VinFast" or the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh as Chairman of the Board of the Company. The appointment is intended to support the Company's global expansion requirements in its next phase of development.

MR. PHAM NHAT QUAN ANH, Chairman of the Board of VinFast

The Board of Directors of VinFast has approved the appointment of Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective May 23, 2026, replacing Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy. This transition is expected to establish a strong foundation for sustainable growth in the future.

Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh currently serves as Vice Chairman and Standing Deputy General Director at VinFast Trading and Production JSC. With extensive multi-industry management experience, he has made significant contributions to VinFast's development journey, from its initial foundation-building phase in the domestic market to the Company's global expansion strategy.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy will cease to serve as Chairwoman and member of the Board of Directors of the Company. She will continue to serve as Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, VinFast's major shareholder, where she will focus on key strategic priorities.

Mr. Pham Nhat Quan Anh commented: "I am honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of VinFast. VinFast has built a strong foundation over the past several years, and we remain focused on executing the Company's long-term strategic priorities, advancing innovation, and continuing to strengthen our global operations and customer experience. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team as VinFast enters its next stage of growth."

Mr. Anh holds a Bachelor's degree in business management from Singapore Management University. Prior to joining VinFast, Mr. Anh served as Deputy General Director and Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Vinpearl Joint Stock Company from 2017 to 2019, where he gained extensive experience in operational management and strategic planning across the hospitality and services industries.

Since joining VinFast in February 2019, he has held several senior leadership positions across vehicle development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales services, including Deputy General Director of Global Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, and Director of the Planning, Program Coordination and Quality Inspection Division, prior to his current positions. In these roles, he has been instrumental in supporting VinFast's rapid development and expansion from its initial localization phase in Vietnam to its global strategy.

SOURCE VinFast