VinFast signs MOU at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 to supply 600 electric vehicles to 3 Indonesian Business clients

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 3 Indonesian Business clients to provide 600 electric vehicles (EV) for their corporate fleets. The MOU, which was signed at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024, where VinFast had earlier introduced a complete lineup of right-hand drive electric vehicles, opens up an avenue for the Vietnamese EV maker to tap into the strong potential of the local market, as well as promote the green transportation development in the region.

Under the terms of MoU, VinFast will provide 600 EVs to 3 Jakarta-based companies, PT. Energi Mandiri Bumi Pertiwi, PT. Sumber Amarta Jaya and PT. Teknologi Karya Digital Nusa Tbk. The first two EV models in A & B-SUV segments that are opened for order, and soon to be launched on the Indonesian market, will serve the companies' goal of expanding their respective corporate fleets, and cultivate the growth potential of the local green mobility industry.

At the IIMS 2024, VinFast captured the interest of thousands of visitors and received hundreds of reservations from individual consumers. Following its market debut, the orders from corporate clients strongly demonstrates VinFast's credibility in the Indonesian market.

Mr. Tran Quoc Huy – CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: "VinFast is honored to be the selected supplier for our esteemed corporate clients, PT. Energi Mandiri Bumi Pertiwi, PT. Sumber Amarta Jaya and PT. Teknologi Karya Digital Nusa Tbk. This MoU reflects not only the great potential of the EV market in Indonesia, but also VinFast's competitiveness on the international market. We are committed to constantly making innovative efforts to support Indonesian customers on their journey towards sustainable mobility for a green future for everyone."

Mr. Thomas Agung Utomo, CEO of PT. Energy Mandiri Bumi Pertiwi, said: "We highly valued VinFast's green vision and its contribution to electrifying the global transportation market. VinFast is also a reputed electric vehicle supplier, offering a diverse product range along with outstanding after-sales policies. These are the key drivers in our collective efforts to make electric mobility a preferred choice for everyone and steer toward a future of sustainable transportation in Indonesia and the region."

VinFast's expansion into Indonesia represents a strategic enhancement of its global presence and distribution network, bolstering its position in the global EV industry. By entering one of Southeast Asia's largest EV markets, with its dynamic economic prospects and plentiful resources, VinFast is laying robust foundations for its development and expansion globally.

About VinFast 

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id.

