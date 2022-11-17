VINFAST UNVEILS VF 6 AND VF 7 DESIGNS AT THE 2022 LA AUTO SHOW
Nov 17, 2022, 11:53 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the LA Auto Show 2022, VinFast unveils the interior and exterior details of two electric SUVs - the VF 6 and VF 7 - designed by Torino Design. Along with the VF 8 and VF 9 launched in 2021, to date, VinFast has introduced 4 electric SUV models in North America, covering the 4 most popular segments on the market.
VF 6 and VF 7 bring a surprising level of advanced technology in a modern, spacious interior experience, and stylish, sophisticated designs co-crafted by VinFast and Torino Design, the famous Italian design house.
The midsize VF 7 combines dynamic, avant-garde exterior styling with a modern, driver-oriented and tech-forward cabin experience. The dramatic shape of the VF 7 is highlighted by a signature front light bar with animated LED effects, a dramatically low cowl and a muscular rear stance featuring bold fender accents punctuated by rear signature lights.
The VF 6 is an attractive choice for those looking for a smaller electric crossover with a technologically advanced EV experience. With the typical design details of VinFast, VF 6 has sophisticated styling rarely seen in the B segment. Its modern, spacious interior layout with entertainment features integrated into the large, centrally mounted touchscreen interface brings a sophisticated and complete driving experience that is usually only found in luxury models.
Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Chairwoman said: "The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have high-end interior and exterior design, luxurious interior space and advanced technology. With four electric car models that have been introduced in North America so far, covering B-C-D-E segments, each model is created for a specific customer with a unique style and high use value, VinFast is quickly becoming an electric vehicle manufacturer for everyone."
Like other VinFast EVs, both the VF 6 and VF 7 will include a full suite of active and passive safety features and are backed by VinFast's 10-year warranty and a 10-year with unlimited mileage or lifetime warranty on the EV battery - among the most robust new car warranties in the industry, along with 24/7 flexible maintenance, rescue and repair services.
|
VF 6 Eco
|
VF 6 Plus
|
VF 7 Eco
|
VF 7 Plus
|
Wheelbase
|
107.5 in
|
107.5 in
|
111.8 in
|
111.8 in
|
Length
|
166.9 in
|
166.9 in
|
178.9 in
|
178.9 in
|
Width
|
71.7 in
|
71.7 in
|
74.4 in
|
74.4 in
|
Height
|
62.8 in
|
62.8 in
|
64.4 in
|
64.4 in
|
Power (max)
|
174 HP
|
201 HP
|
201 HP
|
349 HP
|
Torque (max)
|
184 ft-lb
|
228 ft-lb
|
228 ft-lb
|
368 ft-lb
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
AWD
|
Seat Material
|
Cloth & Vegan Leather
|
Vegan Leather
|
Cloth
|
Premium Vegan Leather
|
Roof
|
Steel
|
Panoramic Glassroof
|
Steel
|
Panoramic Glassroof
*Preliminary specifications are based upon production intent vehicle and are subject to change
VinFast's booth will open to the public from November 18 – 28, 2022 (local time), at South Hall - Booth S-216, Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles. In addition to the exhibition activities, VinFast will organize Vietnamese cultural and cuisine experience on Lotus Day (November 19), ride-along activities of the VF 8 model and branded gifts on event days.
VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.
Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.
