VinFast VF 8 Redefines Family Travel with Comfort, Connection, and Everyday Ease

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric vehicles continue to reshape the automotive landscape, family expectations around mobility are evolving as well. Today's drivers are looking for more than just transportation. They want comfort, safety, practicality, and experiences that bring people closer together. Increasingly, the VinFast VF 8 is emerging as a compelling answer to those needs.

VinFast VF 8

Designed as a spacious all-electric SUV for modern families, the VF 8 combines advanced technology, refined comfort, and user-focused convenience into a vehicle that transforms the way families experience daily commutes and long-distance travel alike. For many owners, the shift to the VF 8 has not only changed how they drive, but also how they spend time together.

Spacious Comfort and Smart Technology Designed for Families

Positioned in the competitive D-SUV segment, the VinFast VF 8 stands out with a generous 116.1-inch wheelbase, giving passengers exceptional cabin room and comfort. The spacious interior has become one of the vehicle's most appreciated qualities among owners, particularly for families who frequently travel together.

Unlike conventional gasoline-powered vehicles, the VF 8 delivers a quiet, vibration-free driving experience that significantly reduces fatigue during long journeys. The electric powertrain eliminates engine noise, while acoustic insulation and double-layer glass contribute to a calm, private cabin environment. For many passengers who are sensitive to fuel smells or motion discomfort, the difference is immediately noticeable.

Owners often describe the cabin atmosphere as open, airy, and relaxing, qualities that become especially valuable during road trips or extended time on the highway. Parents traveling with children appreciate the reduced cabin noise, while passengers can comfortably rest, work, or enjoy entertainment throughout the journey.

Technology also plays a major role in elevating the in-car experience. The VF 8 offers a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including Adaptive Cruise Control, Highway Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Intelligent Speed Adaptation.

These features help reduce driver workload and contribute to smoother, more confident highway driving. For families traveling long distances, the system provides added peace of mind by helping maintain safe distances, stable lane positioning, and greater awareness of surrounding traffic conditions.

Drivers also benefit from an intuitive head-up display (HUD) and a voice-controlled virtual assistant that allows access to key vehicle functions without taking attention away from the road. The combination of intelligent assistance and thoughtful interface design helps create a driving experience that feels modern, effortless, and family-oriented.

An EV That Encourages a More Connected Lifestyle

For many owners, transitioning to the VinFast VF 8 has represented more than simply switching from gasoline to electric power. It has become a lifestyle shift, one that encourages slower, more intentional, and more connected moments with family members.

Several drivers say their routines have changed in unexpected ways after adopting the VF 8. Instead of immediately returning to screens or separate activities after dinner, some couples now use charging stops as opportunities to relax together. Sitting inside the vehicle with the air conditioning running, music playing softly, and conversations flowing naturally has become a new kind of shared experience, something many compare to spending quiet time together at a café.

Long-distance travel habits have also evolved. Traditional "push through without stopping" road trips are gradually being replaced by more balanced journeys with regular charging breaks every few hours. These pauses encourage drivers to rest, recharge, and remain alert behind the wheel, ultimately supporting safer travel for the entire family.

The VF 8's electric architecture also introduces practical advantages during these stops. Because the vehicle produces no local emissions, families can comfortably remain inside the cabin with climate control activated while resting or waiting during charging sessions. Combined with the vehicle's camping mode and spacious seating layout, charging breaks become less of an interruption and more of an opportunity to relax and reconnect before continuing the trip.

Not only does VinFast focus on delivering a comfortable and technology-driven ownership experience, but the company is also placing strong emphasis on aftersales support and long-term customer care, an area that remains critical for EV adoption in the U.S. market.

As part of that effort, VinFast is continuing to expand service accessibility for customers through a combination of dealership support, authorized service providers, and digital service solutions designed to improve convenience and flexibility for owners across the United States.

That commitment has also been recognized by industry partners in the United States.

For example, RepairWise became an authorized VinFast service provider in the U.S., supporting both warranty and customer-pay repairs through its digital-first service platform and independent service network. The partnership is designed to complement and expand service accessibility for VinFast customers, particularly in areas where additional service flexibility may benefit owners.

According to David Pributsky, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of RepairWise, one of the most compelling aspects of VinFast's strategy is its comprehensive approach to supporting customers after the sale.

"I'm excited about VinFast and its broader ecosystem because I strongly believe EVs represent the future of automotive technology. In the U.S. market, many EV options remain expensive without delivering strong value at an accessible price point. What makes VinFast particularly compelling is its combination of competitive pricing, and comprehensive aftersales support, all of which create a very attractive ownership proposition for American consumers," said David Pributsky.

Anthony Rodio, CEO and Co-Founder of RepairWise, also highlighted the company's long-term commitment to EV customers in America, especially through expanding service accessibility beyond traditional dealership networks.

"What also gets me excited is many of the legacy manufacturers in the U.S. are not adopting EV while VinFast is going all in on EV. The U.S. is an incredibly large market, and that creates a strong opportunity for us to help expand service accessibility for VinFast customers nationwide, including in areas where there may not yet be a dealership presence," Rodio said.

By working with authorized partners such as RepairWise alongside its dealer and service network expansion efforts, VinFast aims to provide customers with a more flexible and accessible ownership experience as EV adoption continues to grow across the United States.

Practical Ownership Value for the U.S. Market

Beyond comfort and lifestyle benefits, the VinFast VF 8 also appeals to practical-minded consumers through inclusive pricing and ownership incentives in the United States.

VinFast currently offers attractive financing and leasing programs designed to make EV ownership more accessible for American customers. The VF 8 Eco starts at an MSRP of $39,900 and is available with 0% APR financing for up to 84 months, along with $4,100 in retail bonus cash for eligible buyers.

Meanwhile, the VF 8 Plus starts at an MSRP of $44,900 and also qualifies for 0% APR financing for 84 months, paired with $4,100 in retail bonus cash. Both trims are additionally supported by flexible lease programs aimed at lowering barriers to entry for customers considering their first electric vehicle and backed with America's Best EV warranty of 10-year/125,000 miles and 10-year/unlimited mileage battery warranty to ensure confidence for our customers.

These incentives position the VF 8 competitively within the midsize electric SUV market while reinforcing VinFast's strategy of expanding EV accessibility to a broader range of consumers.

At a time when many families are reevaluating what they truly need from a vehicle, the VF 8 combines spaciousness, intelligent technology, refined comfort, and practical ownership advantages into a package designed around real-world family life.

More importantly, the experiences shared by VF 8 owners suggest the vehicle is helping reshape everyday mobility in meaningful ways. Whether through quieter journeys, safer long-distance travel, or more opportunities for connection between loved ones, the VF 8 demonstrates how an electric vehicle can enhance not only how families move, but how they spend time together along the way.

SOURCE Vinfast Auto LLC