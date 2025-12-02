VinFast VF 9 - Your Home, Wherever the Road Takes You

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across America's wide roads, a new kind of luxury is emerging as full‑size electric SUVs like the VF 9 replace the engine's roar with restorative quiet, turning everyday travel into a calm, comfortable escape powered by silence instead of fuel.

The defining sound of the 20th century was the engine. The defining sound of the 21st might be its absence. Across the U.S.'s broad highways, the roar is softening into something steadier and calmer, a quiet that feels like a new kind of comfort in itself.

VinFast VF 9, the full-size e-SUV is currently available in the US.

Quietness has long been an under‑appreciated comfort for American car owners, who spend countless hours behind the wheel across large distances. People drive through suburban commutes, long interstate trips, and road‑bound weekends, so the car often becomes more than transportation.

Luxury models have traditionally offered that rare quiet: A moving refuge, a small private room where the world outside fades away. Today, electric vehicles are beginning to deliver that same sense of peace, but with a cleaner conscience and a more affordable price tag.

One of those rare offerings is the VF 9, a seven‑seat electric SUV designed to make every trip feel like a quiet retreat. There is no engine vibration and no low hum beneath conversation. The panoramic roof filters soft daylight into the cabin, and the second‑row captain's chairs are wide enough to curl up in. Each seat in the front and second row can heat, cool, and massage, with cushions so soft they feel like a living‑room sofa, you could easily close your eyes for a moment while waiting for the kids to finish their twenty‑minute break at the rest stop. A wide 15.6‑inch display glows gently at the front, minimalist and precise.

Crafted in partnership with the Italian studio Pininfarina, known for its balance of utility and elegance, the VF 9 looks large but never loud. Clean lines replace chrome, while LED strips trace a slim curve across the nose.

According to data for the U.S. market, SUVs and light trucks accounted for more than 62.8 % of new retail vehicle registrations in the 12 months through Q1 2025. That makes the VF 9 part of a quiet shift, one where Americans keep the size they want while losing the sound and emissions they no longer need. (https://archive.is/CsJzp)

Comfort here is about handling long freeway drives, weekend get‑aways, and the occasional rough back‑road too. A heated seat on a chilly morning, a silent cabin where children sleep in the back, and air suspension that smooths out uneven asphalt are not extravagances. They are what make the journey bearable. The VF 9 does them all while using no fuel and producing no tail‑pipe emissions. Its all‑wheel drive handles winter road conditions and uneven terrain without fuss, and its air suspension makes a vehicle that weighs more than three tons feel surprisingly light.

Technology still matters, but in a quieter way. Beneath that calm surface sits a dual‑motor setup delivering approximately 402 horsepower, and a range of up to 330 mile. The VF 9 also comes with one of the longest warranties in the industry: 10 years or 200,000 kilometres for the vehicle, and an unlimited‑kilometre warranty for the battery. Through its app, owners in North America can locate and access public chargers across states, schedule maintenance, and request roadside assistance with a few taps.

With lease prices starting at $449 per month, the VF 9 is positioned not just as a premium electric vehicle, but as a statement of Vietnamese manufacturing capability.

The first generation of electric vehicles competed on numbers like range, speed, and cost. The next generation competes on what happens inside the cabin. When the mechanics fade into the background, what remains is how the car feels to live with. The VF 9 suggests that comfort itself is becoming the measure of innovation.

Somewhere between the Pacific Coast and the Appalachians, the silence starts to feel complete. The cabin glows with soft daylight, and the landscape rolls past in near stillness. You can talk without raising your voice. You can hear your own thoughts. The absence of sound makes the drive itself visible again.

That quiet is what the VF 9 really sells. It is not just electric, not just large, not just new. It gives American drivers something they did not know they missed: The space to breathe while in motion.

Progress, it turns out, does not always arrive with a roar./.

