VinGardeValise®, The Global Leader in Personal Transportation of All Alcoholic Beverages and Coastal Products, A Local Family-Owned and Operated Packaging and Design Company, Announces Strategic Partnership

Wine Country's Leading Luggage Brand (VinGardeValise) and Premiere Distribution Company (Coastal Products) Join Forces

SONOMA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VinGardeValise®, the global leader in the personal transportation of all alcoholic beverages, including wine and spirits and Coastal Products, a local, family-owned and operated packaging design & distribution company that prides itself on its exceptional level of customer service, are excited to share they have strategically partnered together to bring VinGardeValise to new heights in 2025 and beyond.

Coastal Products

Effectively immediately, Coastal Products will serve as VinGardValise's exclusive distributor for all of the company's products including custom wood and luxury gift boxes.

Together our companies have over 100 years of combined experience, designing and creating high-quality branded boxes made with the best materials. Working directly with our overseas warehouses and domestic suppliers, we can produce higher end products to compete in the marketplace. This includes custom outer shippers to deliver luxury packaging right to your door.

"VinGardeValise® is a family owned business with over 60 years of experience in manufacturing and distributing products so when we learned more about Coastal Products also being a family-owned business as well as their ongoing commitment to craftsmanship and dedication, we knew we found ourselves the right-long term partner," states Brooke Forster Kochman, President of VinGardeValise.

"Coastal Products is a family owned business with over 40 years of experience, specifically tailored to the needs of the wine industry. This opportunity allows us to better service the wineries with all of their needs," states Jennifer Phipps of Coastal Products.

Today, VinGardeValise products can be found in over 800 hundred winery tasting rooms, luxury retailers, major department stores and specialty stores including Total Wine, Wine Enthusiast, Williams Sonoma, Costco, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, select airport duty free shops as well as on our own site and Amazon store. The products were also featured on the Today Show.

To learn more regarding VinGardeValise as well as sign up for the pre-order, visit https://vingardevalise.com/ or check us out on social at @vingardevalise.

About VinGardeValise

Chosen by National Luxury and Specialty Retailers, Wineries, Wine Shops, and Industry Professionals for Our Product Quality, Performance, and Style. The Original. The One You Can Trust for Safe and Secure Wine Travel. Since 2014, the original wine travel suitcase that made wine travel easy, comes with a lifetime warranty and is made with eco-friendly materials.

Unique patented handles and removable foam inserts that allow for safe alcohol beverage travel as well as for everyday use as luggage. Versatile suitcase that can be used three different ways. The #1 choice of wine and spirits industry professionals as "tools for the trade". Outside sales team traveling to accounts, events, conferences. Eco friendly, 100% of the suitcase proprietary shell is made from recycled materials, and the EPE foam inserts are also recyclable.

Company Contact

Brooke Forster Kochman

President

561-703-7665

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder and CEO

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE VinGardeValise