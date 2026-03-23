Vinhos Verdes Announces 2026 U.S. Campaign with Colangelo & Partners

Strategic Campaign to Feature Trade Tastings, By-the-Glass Masterclasses, Monção & Melgaço Sommelier Masterclasses, and Presence at TEXSOM

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinhos Verdes Demarcated Region, known for producing some of the world's most diverse and versatile wines, continues its partnership with Colangelo & Partners as Agency of Record to represent the renowned Portuguese wine region in the United States. The agency will lead a strategic communications campaign designed to further raise awareness of Vinhos Verdes wines in the U.S. market.

The 2026 campaign will feature a series of targeted trade tastings, educational masterclasses, international media and trade visits to the region, digital partnerships, and participation in key industry events, including TEXSOM 2026. Together, these initiatives will highlight both the hallmark freshness of Vinhos Verdes wines and the increasing depth, complexity, and premium potential emerging from the region.

Through this integrated program, Vinhos Verdes will continue to position itself as a dynamic and versatile wine category while strengthening relationships with sommeliers, importers, distributors, beverage professionals, educators, media, and consumers nationwide.

"We are pleased to continue working with Colangelo & Partners to expand awareness of Vinhos Verdes wines in the U.S. market," said Carla Cunha, Director of Marketing for Vinhos Verdes. "This campaign will showcase the diversity and versatility of our wines while supporting the ongoing premiumization of the category and deepening engagement with key members of the trade and wine community."

Key Campaign Highlights Include:

Collective Tastings of Vinhos Verdes in Austin & Denver

Two walkaround tastings featuring Vinhos Verdes producers will take place on May 28 in Austin and June 1 in Denver. These immersive events will showcase the diversity of Vinhos Verdes wines, highlighting the region's distinctive grape varieties, styles, and innovative production methods. The program will include a masterclass, and a Grand Tasting. Daytime sessions will be open to industry professionals, including importers, distributors, retailers, sommeliers, wine buyers, and key media followed by evening consumer tastings.



By-the-Glass Masterclasses in New York, Miami and Los Angeles

This exclusive masterclass series will spotlight premium Vinhos Verdes wines, including older vintages that demonstrate depth, complexity, and aging potential. Designed for top on-premise professionals, sessions will take place across Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles between June and July. Each masterclass will emphasize the wines' versatility across a range of cuisines, reinforcing their value for by-the-glass programs.



Monção & Melgaço sub-region Masterclass for Sommeliers in New York & Miami

Focused masterclasses in New York and Miami will position Monção & Melgaço as the leading premium expression of Vinhos Verdes for the on-trade. Each session will convene top-tier sommeliers for a curated tasting that highlights terroir, stylistic diversity, structure, and aging potential, while supporting trade-up opportunities and premium on-premise placements.



Vinhos Verdes at TEXSOM 2026

Vinhos Verdes will return to TEXSOM for the second consecutive year, engaging one of the country's most influential gatherings of wine professionals. The brand's presence will focus on strengthening relationships with sommeliers, buyers, and educators while showcasing the region's diversity, quality, and evolving premium positioning.

Additional campaign initiatives will include sommelier and chef immersion trips to the Vinhos Verdes region, hosted visits for media and influencers, strategic digital partnerships, and collaborations with university wine programs to engage emerging industry professionals.

For all inquiries about the Vinhos Verdes U.S. activations, please contact Ali Pinedo at [email protected]

About Vinhos Verdes

The Vinhos Verdes Demarcated Region, located in northern Portugal, is renowned for its diverse microclimates, which give rise to a wide array of wine styles. Known for their minerality, freshness, and vibrant acidity, the region's wines offer a unique and versatile experience for wine lovers worldwide.

Established in 1908, Vinhos Verdes is a historic Portuguese wine region celebrated for its terroir-driven wines. It produces a broad spectrum of styles, from fresh and youthful to structured, complex wines with aging potential. Diversity is at the heart of the region, with each subregion offering distinct expressions: rich, structured Alvarinho from Monção & Melgaço; fresh, floral Loureiro from Lima; and full-bodied Avesso from Baião. The Vinho Verde DOC includes not only white wines but also rosé, red, sparkling wines, and brandies. While freshness remains a hallmark, the region has evolved to include both classic blends and modern single-varietals, embracing traditional and natural winemaking techniques, making it one of Portugal's most dynamic and evolving wine regions.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent,

high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

SOURCE Vinhos Verdes