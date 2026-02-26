Vinita Gupta, Lupin CEO, Named to the 2026 CNBC Changemakers List of Women Transforming Business for Making Medicines Accessible and Affordable for Americans

NAPLES, Fla. and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader, Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN), today announced that CEO Vinita Gupta was recognized on the CNBC Changemakers list of Women Transforming Business. Each year, this prestigious list honors female leaders who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and driving lasting change across various business sectors.

"I am honored to be recognized as a CNBC Changemaker and listed amongst such extraordinary leaders who are driving significant change and impact," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin. "This recognition reflects not only my own journey, but the shared dedication of everyone at Lupin who works each day to help transform hope into healing. I truly believe that meaningful change occurs when purpose is matched by execution. I extend my congratulations to all the other honorees."

Vinita built Lupin's U.S. business from the ground up. During her tenure as CEO, the company grew into the third-largest generic medicine supplier to the U.S. and the world's seventh-largest pharmaceutical company by volume. Under her leadership, Lupin continues to expand its impact on affordable medicine, complex generics, inhalation and biosimilars. In late 2025, Lupin gained FDA approval for its first biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, marking a pivotal step in Lupin's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, affordable medicines to U.S. patients.

Vinita has made expansion in the U.S. a core pillar of Lupin's worldwide growth strategy. In 2025, she advanced efforts to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing by progressing Lupin's reshoring initiative and announcing plans for a new state-of-the-art inhalation facility in Coral Springs, Florida. The site is anticipated to produce multiple respiratory products, including Albuterol. By expanding production in the United States, Lupin is reinforcing medicine security and improving patient access to critical medicines.

CNBC Changemakers is an annual list spotlighting women whose accomplishments have left an indelible mark on the business world. The list recognizes female leaders who are finding solutions, driving innovation, and building businesses poised for sustainable success.

Those recognized in the CNBC Changemakers list will be honored at the CNBC Changemakers Summit on April 16th in New York.

