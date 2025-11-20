"VINITALY PREVIEW" MAKES ITS DEBUT IN TIRANA

A NEW BRIDGE BETWEEN ITALY AND ALBANIA THROUGH BUSINESS AND WINE CULTURE

TIRANA, Albania, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinitaly's promotional mission across the Balkans continues in Albania where—after Wine Vision by Open Balkan—the tour moves to Tirana for the debut of a brand-new "Vinitaly Preview." Scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, the event is organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Tirana and Alehandro Group (Albania's first company dedicated exclusively to wine import and distribution). Around eighty buyers, trade professionals, and members of the specialized press are expected to attend.

Vinitaly’s promotional mission across the Balkans continues in Albania where the tour moves to Tirana for the debut of a brand-new “Vinitaly Preview.”

According to Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere: "This first-time presence in Albania marks another step forward in the internationalization of our trade and cultural initiative. It not only confirms Vinitaly's vocation as a global platform for promotion, knowledge, and dialogue around Italian wine, but also represents a tangible sign of the strong bond that connects our two countries. Albania shows one of the highest penetration rates: Italian wine holds a two-thirds share of the market, positioning Made in Italy firmly at the top among wine suppliers."

"We are very pleased with this initiative," stated Marco Alberti, Ambassador of Italy to Tirana. "Hosting Vinitaly Preview in Albania for the first time, during the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, is both a privilege and a remarkable opportunity to develop a segment of growing importance in the relations between our two countries. Quality, creativity, sustainability, and conviviality are foundational concepts of the Mediterranean Diet and of our food and wine culture."

Erjola Braha, CEO of Alehandro Group adds: "We are honored to collaborate with Veronafiere and Vinitaly in hosting an event that celebrates the excellence of Italian wine in Albania. We look forward to building on this partnership to promote Italian wine culture and education in our country, including through initiatives such as the Vinitaly International Academy."

The program includes a conference dedicated to the wine dialogue between the two countries and a masterclass led by Andrea Lonardi MW, the second Italian to obtain the Master of Wine title, who will guide participants through a journey across top territories, grape varieties, and denominations.

The Vinitaly Preview Albania initiative is part of the international "Vinitaly Around the World" tour, dedicated to promoting Italian wine across major global markets. Asia will host the final stages of 2025 (Vinitaly Preview Thailand on December 8 and India on December 10) as well as the opening events of 2026, with the Vinitaly Roadshow India (Mumbai and Panaji, January 15 and 18, 2026).

The promotional tour will then return to Europe, with events in Norway and Poland (Oslo in January and Warsaw in February), before heading back to Asia in March for Vinitaly China Chengdu (March 22–25). The baton will then pass to Verona for the 58th edition of Vinitaly, scheduled from April 12 to 15, 2026. The journey continues in Brazil with Wine South America (May 12–14), in the Far East with Wine To Asia (May 14–16), and in Central Asia with the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow (June 29). The 3rd edition of Vinitaly.USA is also confirmed for next October.

Twitter: @pressVRfiere | Facebook: @veronafiere

Web: www.veronafiere.it

SOURCE Veronafiere