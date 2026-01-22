VINITALY.USA 2026: THE 3RD EDITION OF THE FESTIVAL IN NEW YORK CITY SCHEDULED MONDAY 26 AND TUESDAY 27 OCTOBER AT PIER 36

VERONA, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of New York represents 6.5% of total wine consumption in the United States, positioning itself as the third national market after California and Texas and as the first state in the Northeast with 34% of consumption in the area. A territory in which wine is an integral part of the urban and cultural lifestyle, supported by a strong presence of catering – 930 Italian restaurants, equal to 10.9% of the total – today further enhanced by the UNESCO recognition of Italian Cuisine as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of humanity.

New York City is the city chosen by Veronafiere-Vinitaly and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) for the third edition of Vinitaly.USA, scheduled for Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 October 2026 at Pier 36. After two editions in Chicago, Vinitaly.USA continues its development path by landing in New York City as a natural evolution of a project built in phases, maintaining continuity of format, objectives and positioning.

"Vinitaly.USA 2026 is aimed at producers, consortia, importers, distributors, Ho.Re.Ca operatorshttp://ho.re.ca/. and institutional stakeholders interested in participating in a project that focuses on quality, content and long-term relationships, contributing in a concrete way to the development of Italian wine in the United States," underlines the president of Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo.

Chicago represented an effective context to start Vinitaly.USA with a B2B approach of national scope. New York now represents a shift in scale, enhancing the work done and strengthening the event's ability to engage with the main decision-making centers of the American wine market, without changing its strategic direction.

The choice of New York City is in response to a precise market logic. The area brings together importers, distributors with multi-state coverage, central purchasing centers and catering and retail groups active in several markets. Decisions made in New York have a direct impact on commercial strategies, assortments and price lists at the national level, making the city a key hub for those operating in the US wine market. In this context, Vinitaly.USA strengthens its role as an important platform for the entire country.

"Vinitaly.USA is a project in which the Italian Trade Agency has believed since the outset. We have worked tirelessly on the quality of international operators in order to improve the quality and enhance the opportunity for product visibility and we have worked on the development of the commercial relations. With the intention of filling the void created by the lack of a genuine wine fair in the United States, we renew our intention to support a project that is as opportune as it is concrete, especially at a delicate time and in a delicate phase both for the wine sector itself, and for the USA in general which is currently suffering from the increase in duties, the euro-dollar exchange rate, and more moderate consumer behavior," concludes Matteo Zoppas, president of ITA - Italian Trade Agency.

The profile of active buyers in New York State is fully consistent with the positioning of Vinitaly.USA. These are operators accustomed to working on medium-high and premium price points, with a particular focus on origin, territorial identity and product quality. It is an approach in line with the distinctive characteristics of Italian wine and with a vision oriented towards building value in the long term.

The data confirm this scenario: 37% of high-spending consumers declare an annual income of up to $149,000 and 32% over $150,000; wine consumption is frequent, between two and five times a week for 44% of respondents, with an average expenditure per bottle of more than $30 for more than half of the sample. After California, Italian wines are the most popular, surpassing French wines. An audience that defines itself as strongly interested in wine, competent, and that considers wine an important component of their daily life.

New York also offers a unique ecosystem in terms of visibility and influence. The strong concentration of specialized press, opinion leaders and other sector information providers allows exhibitors to expand their visibility well beyond the event itself, strengthening engagement with the market and contributing to greater recognition of Italian wine in the United States.

The New York edition of Vinitaly.USA is part of Veronafiere's broader international strategy, developed in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency, and aimed at overseeing key markets through integrated promotion initiatives aligned with local dynamics. A strategy that combines the promotion of Italian wine with the enhancement of wine tourism with Vinitaly Tourism and the development of quality extra virgin olive oil with SOL Expo, with the aim of systematically supporting the supply chains, territories and excellence of Made in Italy, strengthening its positioning on high-potential international markets.

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from 12-15 April 2026. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has been a global ambassador for Italian wine, traversing borders and reaching wine enthusiasts worldwide. While Vinitaly originated in Italy, in the historic city of Verona, its vision extends far beyond national borders. Now in its 58th edition, Vinitaly has served as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. The event spans four days dedicated to nurturing relationships, sharing experiences, and honing skills within the wine industry. Vinitaly and the City invites wine lovers to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Verona, one of the world's foremost wine capitals. This ancient city, steeped in history and culture, provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable wine experience, where tradition meets innovation and passion permeates every sip.

