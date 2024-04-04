Vinivia Launches App Shaping the Future of the Creator Economy Through an Interactive Live Streaming Experience

The Los Angeles-Based Company Introduces the Vinivia Creator Community with Exclusive Event at Optimist Studios

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinivia, the cutting-edge live streaming app, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the U.S market today through the launch of its app and Vinivia Creator Community, with the first and exclusive 600 participating creators who will have access to advanced technology that allows them full ownership of their content and the highest revenue share in the market.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring this innovative, interactive and top-of-the-line app to the market. At Vinivia, we believe in empowering creators and fostering meaningful connections between content creators and their audience. With Vinivia, creators have the tools and support they need to thrive and become the next star of tomorrow. We're incredibly proud of the end result, and we know Vinivia will drive the creator economy forward significantly," said Co-Founder and CEO, Stefan Graf.

"Our app is designed for creators, by creators, offering transparency over monetization models and providing creators with up to 80% of total revenue generated from their content, which they fully own, allowing them to monetize their passions," added Co-Founder and CFO, Marcello Genovese.

Vinivia is poised to revolutionize the live streaming landscape with its innovative features and pro-creator ethos.The Vinivia Creator Community is a program for creators to have a direct partnership with the brand to maximize revenue potential, monetize content, and unlock more revenue through unique monetization tools. Vinivia's advanced app features AI-powered content suggestions for an improved user experience, flexible creator revenue share, and under two second latency, with AR advertising technology that seamlessly integrates products into creators streaming content.

To celebrate the launch, Vinivia is hosting the inaugural Vinivia Awards, a live streaming extravaganza event in Los Angeles at Optimist Studios, this evening. The event will recognize top creators in categories such as Live Streamer of The Year, Most Creative Live Streamer, and Best Newcomer Live Streamer, with a $10,000 grand prize awarded to each winner. The awards ceremony will be live streamed on the Vinivia app for all consumers to follow along in real-time.

Content creators are encouraged to become early adopters and join as Vinivia creators, gaining access to a supportive community and innovative tools to showcase their talent. To join Vinivia's Creator Community, sign up here: creators.vinivia.com

Vinivia was founded in 2020 by Stefan Graf and Marcello Genovese. Vinivia's visionary founders bring a wealth of expertise and success from their previous tech ventures where they pioneered interactive broadcasting and live streaming solutions that caught the eye of industry giants Meta and YouTube. Now with Vinivia, Graf and Genovese are once again at the forefront of innovation, setting their sights on an ambitious goal – revolutionizing the way users connect, share, and engage through live streaming.

For more information, download the app at vinivia.com .

About Vinivia

Vinivia is a pioneering live streaming app on a mission to break new ground in live streaming, combining cutting-edge technology and continuous innovation with a creator-centric approach. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and community, Vinivia is designed to benefit both creators and consumers in this dynamic digital age.

Media Contact: Arianna Cohen, [email protected]

