Vinli Hires George Ayres as Executive Vice President of Partnerships to Drive the Future of Its Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

"George has rare experience and unique skillsets in the automotive industry and is the perfect candidate to expand the Vinli ecosystem," says Mark Haidar, founder and CEO of Vinli.

"The automotive industry is constantly changing and there's a lot of expansion within the connected and autonomous vehicle space right now," says Ayres. "My motivation has always been to stay on the leading edge of this high-tech digital transformation, and that's why I'm joining Vinli. Their fast-moving and agile team is making really interesting things happen through innovative connected vehicle technology, data, and predictive analytics."

Vinli's cloud-based and containerized open micro-services platform allows its clients and partners to quickly respond to the rapidly changing mobility market. For example, understanding how customers drive and maintain a vehicle, and predicting maintenance and crashes, may influence a fleet company's insurance rates. The fleet company can also use this same data to incentivize drivers to improve their driving behavior and attention to vehicle maintenance.

However, Vinli sees the future as encompassing much more.

"Beyond automotive, industries from retail to insurance are using mobile technology, geo-location targeting, and micro-personalized data to be even more relevant to their customers," says Ayres "What these companies want to figure out is how to leverage transportation and vehicle data so they can engage with their customers better and integrate it with the other information they already have. Vinli is uniquely organized to lead in this space."

Vinli provides the most advanced connected vehicle and data intelligence platform in the world to the automotive industry's largest enterprises. Vinli is backed by many automotive and tech companies including E.ON, Samsung, Cox Automotive, Continental, The Westly Group, and First Round Capital. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA. For more information, visit http://www.vinli.com.

