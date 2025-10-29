Vinli launches Velona™ -- an agentic, AI-powered fleet management platform

Velona brings AI-driven orchestration, risk prediction, and hidden-cost discovery to fleets — now available in limited early-access using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinli today announced the launch of Velona™, its new Agentic Fleet Management product designed to help fleet operators find unseen cost savings and surface operational risk before it becomes expensive downtime or liability. Velona combines Vinli's proven fleet data orchestration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to deliver fast, secure, and actionable insights across diverse OEM and telematics environments.

"Fleet teams need more than dashboards — they need a system that ties operational signals to financial outcomes and automates the manual work that takes time away from high-value decisions," said Matt Himelfarb, CEO of Vinli. "Velona bridges the gap between operations and finance by automating data ingestion, normalizing disparate feeds, and using agentic AI to surface precise recommendations: where to cut fuel and maintenance spend, which drivers represent elevated risk, and which vehicles deserve attention before a failure. Leveraging Databricks gives Velona the scale, governance, and real-time analytics we need to deliver those insights reliably to fleets of every size."

Velona — Product Highlights

Agentic intelligence that discovers hidden cost centers and risk patterns, producing prioritized recommendations for action.

Hardware and data agnostic, integrating seamlessly with existing OEM, telematics, and OBD providers.

Enterprise-grade privacy, ensuring customer data is never sold or remarketed.

Operational orchestration, unifying data for consistent, repeatable AI insights.

Why Vinli Uses Databricks

Vinli selected Databricks as the foundational data and AI platform to ensure Velona could operate with enterprise-grade scale, governance, and AI tooling. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and lakehouse architecture enable Velona to unify raw telematics and OEM streams with enterprise data (maintenance, finance, HR), run performant analytics and ML workflows, and maintain robust governance and lineage.

Databricks products and solutions — including Delta Lake (optimized storage layer for ACID transactions), MLflow (open-source platform for developing models and generative AI), Unity Catalog (unified governance and access controls for data and AI assets), and Lakeflow (unified data engineering solution for ingesting, transforming, and orchestrating pipelines) — help Velona accelerate development and reduce operational risk.

By leveraging Databricks for software development workflows, Vinli achieved a 40% faster time-to-market compared to projects developed using traditional, non-Databricks environments. This acceleration demonstrates the impact of unified data and AI-driven development on innovation velocity and operational efficiency.

"Utilizing a platform like Databricks lets us focus on fleet-specific intelligence while relying on world-class tooling for data reliability, governance, and model operations," said Himelfarb. "Fleet managers don't want to manage complex data plumbing — they want answers they can act on. Databricks helps us deliver those answers faster and more securely."

Availability & Early Access

Velona is launching in a limited early-access program for fleets of 15+ vehicles. Early participants will receive prioritized onboarding, customized integration support for existing OEM/OBD/telematics feeds, and a scoped set of AI-driven recommendations tailored to their fleet operations.

SOURCE Vinli, Inc.