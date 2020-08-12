Vinmar International Partners with Agilis to Implement Key Pillars of Its Digitalization Strategy

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinmar International, a global marketing and distribution company for petrochemical products, announced today that it is partnering with Agilis Chemicals to help execute on its digitalization strategy. Agilis, a NJ-based technology company, will design, develop, and deploy digital solutions to meet Vinmar's business needs.

"Vinmar International brings value to the world's leading producers and users of plastics and chemicals," says Vishal Goradia, Senior Vice President at Vinmar. "We work closely with our petrochemical suppliers to develop tailored business solutions and marketing programs that work for them. The partnership with Agilis will allow us to continue to execute on this commitment and to accelerate and drive our digitalization strategy."

Today, Vinmar has offices in over 35 countries, achieving global reach through local presence. With a modern commerce solution like Agilis, Vinmar will streamline operations further, increase efficiency and improve engagement among internal and external stakeholders while maintaining the highest data privacy and security standards.

"We are proud to be partnering with a global leader in plastics and chemicals distribution," says Jay Bhatia, CEO and Founder of Agilis. "Vinmar has a set of complex business challenges, and we are excited about working with them on implementing an elegant, technologically-advanced commerce solution. The chemical distribution market is only at the beginning stages of a digital transformation journey, and we are happy to be joining Vinmar to help them execute on their digital roadmap."

About Vinmar

Vinmar is one of the world's largest plastics and chemicals marketing and distribution companies. It brings value to the world's leading producers and users of plastics and chemicals through the supply of best in class products and tailored business solutions. For more information, please visit www.vinmar.com .

About Agilis Chemicals, Inc:

Agilis is a technology company focused on driving digitalization of commerce processes in the chemical industry. With Agilis, global chemical producers and distributors can launch their own cloud-based branded e-commerce portals, fully optimized and equipped with modern marketing tools and analytics. Agilis offers chemical suppliers an easy and cost-effective way to attract and engage customers via secure digital sales and marketing channels. Headquartered in Newark, NJ, Agilis combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information about Agilis, please visit www.agilischemicals.com .

