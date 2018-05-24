Vinnell Arabia Selects Epicor Cloud ERP as Flexible and Scalable Platform for Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHTS 2018 – Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that Vinnell Arabia, a U.S. military doctrine-based training, logistics, and support services organization based in Saudi Arabia (KSA), has selected the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution Epicor Cloud ERP to help it improve operational efficiency and serve as a platform for business growth.

The move to Epicor Cloud ERP will enable Vinnell Arabia to consolidate its accounting and procurement systems on to a single-pane platform and minimize human error by automating several manual and semi-manual processes. It will improve the speed and accuracy of reporting for audits and upgrade employee skillsets with respect to automated business processes. In parallel, opting for a cloud-based solution will allow the company to benefit from business continuity, improved security, reduced risk, and 24/7 support. The business will also benefit from hassle-free upgrades, faster time to value and significantly lower capital and human resource investments.

"Partnering with Epicor came down to three key factors. First, given our decision to move to the cloud, security was a critical consideration—the security features available in Epicor Cloud ERP meet the highest industry standards and surpassed the requirements mandated by our security team. Second, Epicor was able to demonstrate true 'value-add'—besides meeting all our basic business requirements, after a review of our operations, the Epicor team was able to highlight several areas where Epicor Cloud ERP could help us realize process improvements and cost savings. Finally, Epicor was able to deliver extremely detailed scope of work documents, risk management plans, and project milestone schedules, prior to any contract being signed. This not only demonstrated the Epicor team's level of expertise and professionalism but also its commitment to being a true business partner for growth, rather than just a software vendor," said Len Gambla, director of finance and accounting at Vinnell Arabia.

Elaborating on how Epicor Cloud ERP is expected to impact Vinnell Arabia's business growth, Gambla continued, "Moving to Epicor Cloud ERP will allow our associates to spend considerably less time on data entry and administrative tasks and instead focus on data analysis and providing value-added services to our internal and external customers. The improved decision making coupled with the significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO) of the cloud model, will give us the platform we need to explore new opportunities where we can leverage our expertise to expand our client base and revenue streams."

Working directly with Epicor, Gambla and his team are currently in the process of deploying Epicor Cloud ERP across their facilities in KSA. Key modules include customer relationship management (CRM), financial management, human capital management (HCM), planning and scheduling, project management, and supply chain management (SCM). Epicor ERP will be available to all Vinnell Arabia employees and is expected to have an immediate positive impact on Vinnell Arabia's day-to-day operations across all departments.

"When it comes to the cloud, I believe we have reached a tipping point here in the Middle East. We have seen significant interest from customers, both existing and prospective, in what we call a 'cloud first' strategy and have been working with them on cloud transition plans. Vinnell Arabia is a great example of how regional organizations can enjoy the best of both worlds—the rich feature set of our flagship Epicor ERP solution along with the compelling economics of a cloud model," concluded Monzer Tohme, regional vice president, Middle East and Africa, Epicor Software.

