Vinnie Raghavan Joins Novolex as Vice President, Strategic Sourcing

BRS (Vinnie) Raghavan has joined Novolex as Vice President, Strategic Sourcing for Asia. Raghavan's extensive experience working in and overseeing purchasing internationally will help Novolex continue to grow as a global leader.

Raghavan has a strong background in supply chain management both on behalf of supporting local Asian operations as well as the export of materials and products from Asia to the United States and Europe. Over the course of more than 25 years in procurement, he has worked in Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. His extensive experience will enhance Novolex's supply chain strategy as the company continues as a global leader in the manufacture and sale of paper and plastic packaging and foodservice products for its extensive customer base.

"We are excited to have Vinnie Raghavan join the Novolex family and facilitate stronger supplier relationships in Asia," said Gary Alstott, Novolex Chief Procurement Officer. "Vinnie's background in international operations, export and purchasing, particularly in Asia, will be a tremendous asset as we strive to maximize opportunities to strengthen and diversify our supply chain."

Prior to his new position supporting Novolex, Raghavan held numerous positions of increasing responsibility in the rapidly growing automotive sector in Asia, working at world-class manufacturers including the Signode Industrial Group, Cooper-Standard Automotive, AxleTech International, ArvinMeritor and the GE India Technology Centre.

"Novolex is strengthening its international presence, and I will use this momentum to help enhance current relationships and develop new ones for the company," Raghavan said.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

