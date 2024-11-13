VinoTastr Simplifies Wine Selection with Taste Science

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, VinoTastr has launched a discovery kit helping people find wines they were born to love based on their own distinct palate. Within minutes, VinoTastr identifies one of five unique profiles in a fun and engaging way to find wine that fits!

"You don't buy shoes without knowing your shoe size. Wine should be no different. By revealing your innate preferences, the wine aisle becomes less intimidating for you, thus allowing you to buy wine and not regrets," says VinoTastr Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder Henry Barham, MD.

If you're new to wine, looking for a new wine, or simply looking to spice up your holiday gatherings, give VinoTastr a try and Find Wines You'll Love! Now available for purchase on Wine.com!

The Science Behind Your Sip

Backed by a decade of taste receptor research by Dr. Barham, VinoTastr's at-home discovery kit measures the current expression of individual taste receptors using four specific taste testing strips and a web-based scoring algorithm to reveal unique palate sensitivities to widely known wine traits, such as bitterness, sweetness, flavor, and body.

Dr. Barham's medical research and studies can be found throughout reputable publications such as the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), National Geographic, and various other journals focusing on the specific cell surface receptors responsible for certain taste qualities.

Learn more about the science behind VinoTastr here: VinoTastr Science.

VinoTastr offers customized sales integration solutions for wineries, tasting rooms, retailers, and distributors.

For more information or to contact VinoTastr directly, visit our website at www.vinotastr.com or contact Eddie Pitre at [email protected].

