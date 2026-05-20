VINSI.AI Expands Platform to Address the Full Scope of Business Operations and Customer Experience

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VINSI.AI today announced the expansion of its platform beyond AI voice infrastructure into a fully connected suite covering every major operational and customer experience touchpoint. The company, which established its reputation as an enterprise AI voice and telephony provider, has extended that foundation into an integrated platform spanning communication, operations, intelligence, automation, and growth.

The expansion addresses a persistent challenge facing businesses of all sizes: operating across disconnected software tools that don't share data, creating gaps in visibility, duplicating effort, and adding friction at every stage of the customer journey. VINSI's platform is designed to replace that fragmented stack with one connected environment.

The platform now includes eight integrated offerings — VINSI Voice, VINSI CRM, VINSI Desk, VINSI Connect, VINSI QA & Call Scoring, VINSI Insights, VINSI Flow, and VINSI Engage — each covering a distinct operational domain with deep feature sets across AI voice agents, CRM and revenue operations, customer support, internal communication, automated quality assurance, business intelligence, workflow automation, and customer engagement.

"Most businesses we serve aren't struggling because they lack ambition — they're struggling because their tools don't work together. They're managing a dozen platforms, manually connecting data, and still ending up with blind spots across their customer relationships. We built this to solve that directly. VINSI gives teams one environment where AI handles the repetitive, high-volume work and humans stay focused on what actually requires judgment and relationships."

— Matt Reeser, CEO, VINSI.AI

Each product is built to share operational context with the others. Customer data captured in a voice interaction flows into the CRM. Support tickets connect to communication history. QA scoring runs automatically across every interaction rather than a sampled subset. Workflow automation triggers across the full platform based on real-time activity.

VINSI offers enterprise AI infrastructure built on dedicated, private networks, giving organizations a fully isolated AI environment that never routes sensitive data through shared public APIs.

The platform is available for businesses across all industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, real estate, and professional services, with full HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 compliance. Deployments are configured to the specific operational requirements of each organization.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.vinsi.ai or contact (702) 930-8776.

About VINSI.AI

VINSI is an AI-powered business platform combining enterprise telephony, conversational AI voice agents, CRM, customer support, workflow automation, quality assurance, business intelligence, and marketing engagement into one connected platform. The company serves organizations across industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, real estate, and professional services, and maintains HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 compliance. Learn more at www.vinsi.ai.

Media Contact:

Colleen Butterfield

(323) 240-5000

SOURCE VINSI.AI