VinSolutions and INFINITI ICAR-X App Integration Enhances the Digital Showroom Experience with Merged Databases

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VinSolutions and INFINITI announce the integration between INFINITI's ICAR-X Sales app and VinSolutions Connect CRM, combining the two databases to give retailers unabridged access to key customer information from one centralized source. Through this integration INFINITI retailers now have the enhanced ability to offer a seamless online to in-store experience that clients prefer, giving INFINITI retailers a competitive edge and signaling an important milestone for the CRM as a platform pioneering the digital showroom experience.

"INFINITI retailers know utilizing comprehensive data takes the guesswork out of creating a successful client experience, but want a convenient single-source collection process that complements the efficiency they're trying to achieve with their clients," said Lori Wittman, general manager of VinSolutions and senior vice president of Dealer Software Solutions at Cox Automotive. "With this communication between databases, ICAR-X is greater than the sum of its parts, and delivers on its promise to improve the showroom sales and data delivery processes to enhance INFINITI client interactions."

Until now, INFINITI retailers seeking to leverage data to improve their sales strategy had to use the two independent databases, VinSolutions Connect CRM and INFINITI ICAR-X Sales, to collect key client information. This double process made for a less than optimal user and client experience.

With the enhanced INFINITI ICAR-X Sales patented app-based platform, retailer staff have access to both VinSolutions Connect CRM and INFINITI databases from a single portal. Sales consultants can search and enter data once in both systems without the need for double entry. ICAR-X Sales also helps retailers solve problems with information accessible at their fingertips, assist with a more professional consultation, and ultimately drive a better experience while making the vehicle buying process more efficient.

"Clients are becoming more inclined to prefer a retail experience that marries the convenience of digital with the tangible showroom experience, whether starting the process online or in a showroom," said Matt Wilson, Director INFINITI Global Client Experience. "ICAR-X Sales has already given staff at several INFINITI retailers using VinSolutions Connect CRM the ability to access the most up-to-date client data from a single source, paving the way to the coveted digital showroom experience that has proven to increase client satisfaction."

The ICAR-X Sales app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play and the Microsoft App store for tablet and smartphone use.

About VinSolutions

As the provider of Connect CRM, a leading dealership customer relationship management system, VinSolutions helps more than 5,000 dealers make every connection count. VinSolutions products integrate dealership systems, processes and tools to deliver a single view of the customer across the business – so dealers can focus on building relationships throughout the sales cycle. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Mission, Kansas, VinSolutions fosters dealership success by providing a fully customizable suite of solutions, including equity mining, market pricing and desking tools, combined with the continuous, personal support of a designated Performance Manager. VinSolutions is OEM certified by every major manufacturer and is Autosoft, CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds and Dealertrack DMS certified. VinSolutions is a Cox Automotive™ brand.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI's Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world's first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

