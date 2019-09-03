VinSolutions Hosts Annual VinWorx User Summit for Auto Dealers

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VinSolutions will host its annual VinWorx user summit from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, where automotive industry insiders will convene and discuss how to discover superpowered success with new CRM skills and industry insights. The complimentary event will take place at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, and event registration is now open.

Attendees are invited to participate in hands-on training while connecting with other dealers and exchanging key best practices at the VinSolutions Connect CRM user summit. Over two days of interactive breakout sessions, VinSolutions Performance Managers and other industry experts will share their expertise on how to unleash the superpowers of Connect CRM and make the most of the tools it offers, from process management and desking to reporting and more. Attendees will also hear from industry-leading keynote speakers on automotive and marketing trends driving dealership success.

"As data becomes an increasingly dominant driver of dealership success, it is important we take the time to connect with our customers and provide the tools and insights they need to succeed in today's evolving market," said Lori Wittman, Senior Vice President of Dealer Software Solutions at Cox Automotive and General Manager at VinSolutions. "It is our goal to create an interactive learning experience that benefits every VinWorx attendee. We want dealers to leave with a refreshed understanding of how to harness the superpowers of Connect CRM and the confidence to take control of their data."

Keynote speakers from Cox Automotive will include Chief Economist, Jonathan Smoke, Chief Product Officer Marianne Johnson, Senior Vice President of Product & Engineering James Maynard and VinSolutions Senior Director of Performance Management Mark Vickery. Tech entrepreneur, author, and keynote speaker on a mission to drive creativity, innovation and reinvention, Josh Linkner will also make an address.

"As a regular user of VinSolutions products, I can speak to the many advantages Connect CRM has afforded my team through the sales process," said Rick Clift, General Manager at Serra Honda Grandville. "Attending VinWorx, networking with other dealers and industry experts, and taking part in hands-on training gives my staff and I the leg up we need to maintain our success as the highest volume Honda dealer in Michigan."

