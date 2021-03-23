Vinson & Elkins Builds on its Long-standing Commitment to Austin and Plans Relocation to Indeed Tower

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins (V&E) announced today it will relocate its Austin office to Indeed Tower, located at 200 West Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. V&E's lease includes 50,273 rentable square feet, occupying the entire 25th floor and a portion of 26th floor at the tower. Indeed Tower is being developed by Trammell Crow Company (TCC), one of the nation's largest commercial real estate developers and investors, and its joint venture partner, Principal Real Estate Investors. The building is scheduled to be complete early this summer.

"Vinson & Elkins has been serving clients in Austin for more than 40 years. We have long embraced the city's entrepreneurial spirit and vast potential to become one of the nation's leading business hubs," said Milam Newby, co-managing partner of V&E's Austin office. "Today, we work alongside many of Austin's most thriving industries, including technology, life sciences, private equity, venture capital and renewable energy. Our commitment to this city remains unwavering, and we look forward to building our brand in such a dynamic and energetic location."

"We are proud that for more than 100 years, Vinson & Elkins has been the law firm of choice in Texas providing consistent, high-quality legal services to some of the most important sectors of the global economy," said V&E chairman Mark Kelly. "Moving into Indeed Tower will place the firm at the center of an incredibly vibrant city and help us play a key part in Austin's continued growth and prominence as one of the country's most innovative cities."

In particular, V&E's Austin office helps provide strategic counsel to leading entrepreneurs and innovators in some of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy in all phases of growth, from startup and venture financing, to acquisitions and public offerings, as well as on intellectual property and other bet-the-company litigation. Intersecting the firm's broad experience in energy and technology, V&E's Renewable and Sustainable Energy and Infrastructure practice is expanding in Austin and serves clients in the region and globally.

More broadly, V&E's Austin-based lawyers represent key firm practice groups, including Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Litigation, Intellectual Property, Environmental, White Collar, Appellate, and Real Estate.

"Situated on 6th Street in Austin's booming central business district, Indeed Tower will offer tenants an unmatched experience through extensive amenities, both inside of the building and through surrounding pedestrian-oriented retail and greenspace," said Brad Maples, Principal of TCC Austin. "In line with our goals for this project, Vinson & Elkins has shown a longstanding dedication to Austin's growth. We are thrilled to welcome the firm as our newest tenant later this year."

Indeed Tower, a class AA office building, is 36 stories and includes 673,000 square feet of office space, 35,000 square feet of retail space within the converted historic Claudia Taylor Johnson post office building and ground floor areas, and 17,000 square feet of outdoor urban greenspace.

About Vinson & Elkins

Drawing on a heritage of legal excellence stretching back over a century, Vinson & Elkins is a diverse partnership and team of professionals solving problems and creating opportunities for clients in their transactions, investments, projects and disputes. The firm's market-leading approach comes from experience gained from representing entrepreneurial innovators, major corporations and financial investors in their most important deals and disputes worldwide. For more information visit www.velaw.com or follow the firm on Twitter @vinsonandelkins or connect on LinkedIn.

About Trammell Crow Company

Trammell Crow Company (TCC), founded in 1948, is one of the nation's leading developers and investors in commercial real estate. The Company has developed or acquired 2,800 buildings valued at nearly $70 billion and over 625 million square feet. As of December 31, 2020, TCC had $14.9 billion of projects in process and $6.1 billion in its pipeline. It employs nearly 600 professionals in the United States and Europe.

Trammell Crow Company's teams are dedicated to building value for its clients with professionals in 18 major cities throughout the United States and Europe. The company serves users of and investors in office, industrial, healthcare, multi-family residential, through its operating subsidiary High Street Residential, and mixed-use projects. For those who occupy real estate, TCC can execute the development or acquisition of facilities tailored to meet the needs of its clients. For investor clients, the company specializes in joint venture speculative development, acquisition/re-development ventures, build-to-suit development and providing incentive-based fee development services.

TCC is an independently operated subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, and the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (in terms of 2020 revenue). For more information visit www.TrammellCrow.com.

About Principal Real Estate Investors

Principal Real Estate Investors manages or sub-advises $88.1 billion in commercial real estate assets (as of December 31, 2020). The firm's real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment alternatives. Principal Real Estate Investors is the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and a member of the Principal Financial Group®.

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 800 lawyers across 12 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Courtney Binick at +1.713.758.2333.

